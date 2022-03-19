How To Check Whether Your WhatsApp Web QR Code Has Been Hacked Via Extensions? Tips Tricks oi-Megha Rawat

WhatsApp is without a doubt the most widely used text messaging service. However, with such prominence comes a fourfold rise in the risk of personal information leaks and data tracking. While WhatsApp's app and desktop versions have various privacy and security features, it's never a bad idea to double-check. Meta (previously Facebook) has released a browser plugin that allows users to verify that they are using the correct version of WhatsApp Web.

The extension will verify the web application's integrity and ensure that it hasn't been manipulated by third parties, such as hackers, who may have attempted to redirect your data or messages to them. Here's how to check if your WhatsApp Web QR code has been hacked with the extension.

What Is A Web QR Code Hack On WhatsApp?

The intervention of third parties who can influence and tamper with the source code of the WhatsApp Web website to acquire or track a user's data or activities is known as a WhatsApp Web QR code hack.

Targeting a specific IP address of the device or PC and updating the scannable code whenever the person visits WhatsApp's website is one method this could happen (web.whatsapp.com). Third parties may potentially begin obtaining that person's WhatsApp messages and data once the code is read.

How To Verify WhatsApp Web's Authenticity?

Simply install Meta's (previously Facebook) official browser extension to check whether the WhatsApp Web version you're using is authentic and trustworthy, and it'll take care of the rest. Here's how to do it in a step-by-step method.

Step 1. Search for 'code verify' in the 'Chrome online store' on your Chromium-based PC browsers such as Chrome, Microsoft Edge, and Mozilla Firefox. Users of Chrome can also click on this link.

Step 2. To install the extension, click the 'Add to Chrome' button on the right side.

Step 3. You will be prompted to add the extension via a popup prompt. Choose 'Add extension' from the drop-down menu.

Step 4. Pin the extension to your browser's top bar so that it runs in the background whenever you visit WhatsApp Web, i.e. https://web.whatsapp.com/.

Step 5. Scan the code on the screen to log in to WhatsApp Web.

Step 6. Depending on the risk, different icons will appear. For example, if the WhatsApp Web version you're using isn't tampered with, the extension will show a green tick. It will display a red indicator with an exclamation mark if it finds that the version is not the same as other people.

Both Windows and macOS have the identical procedure for installing and using the Code Verify extension.

