Late last year, the Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari announced that all vehicles in India should have FASTags from January 1, 2021 onwards. This move came amid the government's efforts to enable seamless movement of traffic throughout the toll plazas all over the country.

FASTag helps drivers at toll plazas to pay cash instantly without waiting in a queue. They can do this by paying money directly from the bank. Already, FASTag has teamed up with over 20 banks to facilitate the same. This can be done via banks, UPI or e-wallets. We have already seen how to recharge FASTag on Paytm.

Some users who use FASTag on Paytm have faced issues. In that case, they can contact the Paytm customer care number for FASTag 1800-102-6480. Do keep in mind that the Paytm FASTag customer care number will not be able to help if you use FASTag account from other issuing banks. Still, if you want to deactivate your Paytm FASTag, then you can follow the steps mentioned below.

How To Deactivate Paytm FASTag Account

Well, the process to deactivate Paytm FASTag is quite simple. You just have to follow the steps we have mentioned below. You can do it either via the Paytm website or mobile app. Here's the step-by-step process detailed for you.

Open the Paytm website or app on your smartphone.

Login in to your account with the mobile number you used while creating the FASTag account.

Go to the passbook option. You will see the main Paytm wallet and the other wallets section that will have the wallet for FASTag.

Go to the Paytm FASTag wallet from here.

Click on 'Manage FASTag'.

Here, you will see all FASTag accounts linked to your mobile number.

Select the desired FASTag account and deactivate the same.

That's it! Your Paytm FASTag account that you wanted the deactivate will be canceled. You can still use the other FASTag accounts registered on Paytm as usual.

