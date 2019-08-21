How To Delete Your TikTok Account Following Simple Steps Tips Tricks oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Social media platforms have become a stage for the masses to showcase their hidden talents. Earlier, YouTube was the most preferred platform for the artists for uploading videos based on different genres.

However, a new mobile app dubbed TikTok is no doubt driving the youth crazy. It's a content sharing app that lets you upload short lip-sync music and comedy videos. It was launched back in 2016 with musicaly.ly moniker but was later renamed to TikTok.

How To Download TikTok?

Downloading and using this app is quite simple. You can head to the app store or Play Store on your Apple or Android smartphone to download it. You will get an option to login via Google or Facebook and once done you are good to go. The first page will show you all the trending videos and at the bottom, you get the options Home, Search, Add video, Inbox and Me (your profile).

While most of you will go ahead with the downloading for the sake of entertainment, there is a huge ratio of users downloading this app for content creation. However, if you aren't an ardent follower of this app and are looking out for ways to remove your account, we are making it easy for you.

How To Delete TikTok Account?

1. The first thing you will need to do is visit your profile and tap on the three dots placed on the top-right corner.

2. You will be presented with several options from where you can manage your account, check for notification and updates and much more. From this page, you need to select the 'Manage my Account' option.

3. The next page will give you the option to add your details such as your phone number, email, and region. At the bottom, there is the Delete account option. It is worth noting that you won't be able to delete the account if there is no phone number added.

4. Upon selecting the 'Delete Account' option, you will be presented with a 'Verification Page' where you need to select the 'send code' option to receive an OTP for account deactivation.

5. Next, you will be taken to a 'Confirmation' page where you will be warned about the data loss and other information.

6. You can simply hit the 'Delete Account' tab and then select yes for the confirmation to delete the account.

