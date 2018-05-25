How to disable the notch on OnePlus 6

There is no denying that the OnePlus 6 is one of the best smartphones right now. As far as this phone is concerned, the most controversial design element is the notch at the top of the display. The actual purpose of the notch is to increase the screen size to 6.28 inches while the device is of the same height as the OnePlus 5T with a 6-inch display.

OnePlus isn't the first company to launch a phone with a display notch. Already, Oppo, Vivo, Asus and Huawei have announced Android smartphones with a display notch as on the iPhone X. Though the notch helped in reducing the height of the smartphone without compromising on the screen space, it wasn't well received by many OnePlus fans.

The company has proved that it is not an ordinary Android copycat of the iPhone X. Thankfully, it lets users disable the notch. Doing so, the phone will display a black bar on either side of the notch without hiding the status bar icons.

How to disable the notch on OnePlus

Open Settings menu

Scroll to the Device sub-menu

Tap on Display

Choose Notch Display

Tap on the option Hide the notch area

That's it! You can see black bars on either side of the notch. Remember that you will not be hiding the notch but just camouflaging that it is not seen prominently. We say so as you will be able to see the notch under bright sunlight.

OnePlus 6 update

Within a week of its announcement, the smartphone received its first update. This software update brought a slew of new features and improvements. One of the most important aspects added by the update is the ability to hide the notch on top of the screen. Also, it brought the slow-motion video recording capability, Android security patch for May and the OnePlus Switch app.

If you are a OnePlus 6 owner or planning to buy the device, will you disable or hide the notch or leave it the way it is intended to be? Do let us know your choice through the comments section below.