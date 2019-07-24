How To Download WhatsApp On JioPhone And Nokia 8110 With KaiOS Tips Tricks oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Ever since the launch of JioPhone by the telco back in 2017, there have been many launches in the smart feature phone category. Following Reliance Jio, HMD Global came up with the Nokia 3310 (2017), which is a redesigned version of the nostalgic feature phone launched in early 2000s. Then came many devices including JioPhone 2 and Nokia 8110 4G.

Back when the JioPhone was launched, it was announced that users can enjoy WhatsApp on this feature phone. This is possible as the device runs KaiOS. However, the same was not enabled immediately and it was rolled out as an update. Notably, its successor was launched with the instant messaging app preloaded in it.

Devices Based On KaiOS

Notably, KaiOS is a lightweight operating system available on several feature phones. It debuted as a forked version of Firefox OS after the company dropped the idea of launching an OS. Since then, it attracted investment from Google and Google Assistant was introduced to the platform a few months back.

KaiOS powered devices that have 256MB or 512MB RAM support downloading and installing WhatsApp. Most of these phones support 4G VoLTE and are preloaded with apps such as Facebook, Google Assistant, Google Search and Google Maps.

How To Install WhatsApp On KaiOS Devices

As per KaiOS Technologies, WhatsApp will be pre-installed in select handsets running the OS by third quarter. If you are not patient enough to wait to download WhatsApp on your KaiOS based feature phone, then here we have listed a few steps to let you download and install the app.