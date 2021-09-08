How To Hide Last Seen Or Activity Status On Instagram? Tips Tricks oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Instagram is the modern generation's leading social media platform across the globe. The Facebook-owned app has become more than just an instant photo-sharing app with the addition of several new features over the last few years. The ability to send messages, posts, reels, and IGTV videos to other profiles has also been improved.

Instagram also comes integrated with user's availability status. The company calls this feature "Activity Status" which allows the Instagram contacts to be aware if others are online or offline. While this option is useful if you want to keep your contacts updated on your availability status, it does become annoying at times when you want to avoid certain people.

In such scenarios, you would want to hide the "last seen" or "online" status on Instagram. But, how can you turn off the "Activity Status" using easily? Is it possible directly from the Android or iOS app or do you need to visit the desktop version? This article lists down all the steps which you need to perform to turn off your last seen activity status on Instagram. Take a look:

How To Turn Off Instagram Activity Status Using Smartphone?

You don't need to visit Instagram's desktop website to deactivate or turn off the activity status. The same can be done via both Android and iOS apps. The steps we have mentioned below are in regards to an Android smartphone. However, the procedure remains the same for iOS devices as well.

Step 1: Open the Instagram app. Make sure you are logged in from the account whose last seen status you want to disable.

Step 2: Now, click on the three horizontal lines tab placed on the top right of your Instagram profile's home screen and select the "Settings" option.

Step 3: You will now need to tap on the "Privacy" option.

Step 4: Now, locate the Activity status option and click on it.

Step 5: All you need to do now is toggle off the "Show Activity Status" option and you are good to go.

It is worth noting that the above steps will just hide your activity status (last seen/ online availability) from other contacts. This wouldn't turn off the read receipt (seen) notification from the conversation window. While there is no direct way Instagram offers to turn off the read receipt provision, there are a few workarounds that can help you with the same. We will be covering that topic separately.

