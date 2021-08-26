Instagram Tips And Tricks; How To Access Private Instagram Profiles, Photos Easily?

If you are an Instagram user you might be aware that an account is required to access all the services. All the profiles or accounts on Instagram are distinguished into two categories - Private and Public. The former as the name suggests is a closed account format where only the contacts can see the posts you share.

The latter is an open account format that any allows Instagram user to see what all posts have been uploaded. There might have been instances where you stumble upon an Instagram profile and would want to see the posts.

But the private account settings don't let you view the respective profile's content. So how can you view private Instagram profiles? We have shared the ways that let you do so:

How Can We View Private Instagram Accounts On Smartphones?

Instagram like other social media platforms offers a secure platform for its users. The private account settings are one of those security aspects which the company has in place for the users.

There is no direct way for you to bypass that security layer to view any private user's posts. But with the steps mentioned below, you will be able to see those private posts.

Try Sending A Follow Request

This is the most legitimate and authentic way of viewing any private Instagram profile without breaking any law or bypassing any security layer. This will help you follow the popular Instagram accounts that have intentionally set their account settings to private.

However, if it's an account you plan to stalk without the person being aware, then it would be of no use. Besides, it's anyways illegal to spy on anyone without consent. Hence, sending a follow request is the easiest way out.

Search Private Instagram Username On Google

Now, this method might not work for all private accounts. However, you can try looking up for the private Instagram directly on Google to view their photos and albums.

You will need to enter their username in the Google search bar and hit enter to view the results. Toggling to the image section might let you see some extra set of images that you wouldn't have been able to see at the homepage.

Third-Party Apps To View Private Instagram Accounts

There are a bunch of third-party apps that you can access both on your smartphones as well as laptops/ PCs to view private Instagram accounts. Two of such popular applications are IGLookup and igmods. Both these platforms let you view Instagram accounts anonymously.

You can download the mobile application or use the desktop version to see the posts shared by the targeted private Instagram account. However, we do not promote using this app as you might be invading the privacy of a user without any consent.