ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    How To Play Audio Files On Your Android Device Using YouTube Music

    By Gizbot Bureau
    |

    YouTube Music is one of the best music streaming app and most-viewed websites. This music app supports all Android and iOS operating systems. You can find all the songs in this single platform that you wish to listen to. Using the YouTube music app, you can stay connected to your favorite artists, listen to the trendy hit songs, and discover tons of all kinds of music. You can enjoy a great listening experience with this music app. The YouTube Music app is free to use but gives a powerful and good experience with the additional features if you pay for the Premium version.

    How To Play Audio Files On Your Android Device Using YouTube Music

     

    The good thing about YouTube music is that the users can download the songs for offline playback. This app does not allow the users to listen to the local audio files that are stored in your device. The app doesn’t sync the audio files that are saved on the external or internal storage of your device until you stop the app.

    This article will help you to play the audio files using the YouTube Music app. To play the local audio files, you need to go to Settings and enable it manually. So, let us check out the method to play the audio files on the YouTube Music app on Android 2020.

    Steps to play the audio files on the YouTube music app

    Step 1: Firstly, update the music app on your Android smartphone.

    Step 2: Open the YouTube music app and click on the Settings option.

    Step 3: In the Settings category, press the 'Library and downloads’ option.

    Step 4: Activate the option 'Show device files’ in the library and download option.

    Step 5: Under the library category, you can view a separate tab. Now, you can see the local audio files on the 'Device files’ category.

     

    That’s all. This is the way to play the local music files on the YouTube music app.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Sunday, February 9, 2020, 18:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 9, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X