Here’s How To Port Vodafone Mobile Number To Airtel Via SMS

The Indian telecom space is highly competitive with the telcos competing against each other with impressive plans for their subscribers. However, there could be poor network and quality issues faced by some users with specific operators in select regions. Some users might not want to change their mobile number and try to cope up with these issues. In that case, MNP aka Mobile Number Portability comes to the rescue.

This service helps in changing the network without changing the mobile number. So, you can migrate to another operator's network without changing your existing mobile number. This way, you will get the benefits of a better network and quality services with the same number. For instance, if you use a Vodafone number and you want to migrate to Airtel, then follow the steps below.

Notably, Airtel offers a slew of services including GSM, 3G, 4G, 4G+, LTE, VoLTE, VoWi-Fi and more to its subscribers. Also, users can access the company's recharge and bill payment facility embedded in the Airtel Thanks app apart from other third-party apps as well. Vodafone users can migrate to either postpaid or prepaid services offered by Airtel and get the SIM card delivered to their doorsteps.

Follow the below-mentioned steps to port from Vodafone to Airtel easily. Here, we have detailed the steps to carry out MNP via SMS. Take a look at the same from here.

How To Port From Vodafone To Airtel Via SMS

Via the MNP process, you can easily port your Vodafone mobile number to Airtel. You just have to send an SMS request to port the number to Airtel and follow the steps below to complete the process. Here's how to do it.

Step 1: Send an SMS from your Vodafone mobile number to 1900.

Step 2: The SMS should read PORT space your mobile number. The text is case-sensitive and should be PORT.

Step 3: Once the message has been delivered, you will get an SMS containing the UPC aka Unique Porting Code towards your porting request.

Step 4: Now, you need to visit the nearest Airtel store with the UPC code.

Step 5: Ask the customer support executive at the store to assist you through the formalities and port the number.

Step 6: They will ask for identity proof documents such as driving license, PAN card, Aadhaar card, etc.

Step 7: After verifying the documents, you will be asked to pay a meager portability fee.

Step 8: That's it! The MNP process will be completed and you will get the new Airtel SIM card.

To indicate that the process is complete, you will get an SMS to the alternate mobile number you have provided. The SMS will have a tele-verification code that you need to verify after inserting the new Airtel SIM card that you have received. You need to verify the same by calling the number 59059.

As mentioned above, there is a home delivery process offered by Airtel, wherein the SIM card will be delivered to your doorstep. To get the SIM card, you need to carry your address proof documents handy and a fee of Rs 100 to give to the executive who delivers the SIM card.

