How To Resolve 'Google Search Not Working' Issue On Android

Restart Phone

The reason your Google search is glitchy might be a minor one and all it takes to fix it sometimes is to restart your phone and see if that fixes things.

Internet connection

Google search needs a stable internet connection to work, access Google using Chrome and if it still doesn't work, it probably has something to do with your Wi-Fi. Restarting your modem or switching to your mobile data could also do the trick.

Add the search widget again

If you only face problems when you try to use the search widget, try re-adding it to get the issue fixed. After holding and then dragging the widget to remove it. Re-add it by tapping and holding onto an empty space on the home screen and selecting Widgets from the options. Look for Google search bar and drag it to the screen.

Restart Google app

Just removing the app from recents doesn't always do the trick, you need to force stop the app in order to close it.

Step 1: Open Settings on your Android phone and go to Apps/Applications Manager.

Step 2: Click on Google, on the next screen, click on Force Stop.

Step 3: Searching through the Google app or its widget on the home screen will restart the device.

Clear Google App cache

Clearing cache from the Google app can be a great way to fix the app.

Step 3: Go to Settings > Apps /Application Manager > Google. Then tap on Storage followed by Clear Cache. If this doesn't work, you should try the option called Clear data/Storage. Keep in mind that this will also get rid of your data.

Disable Google App

The Google App cannot be uninstalled as it comes preinstalled with the phone. But you do have the option to disable all updates and reset your app to its factory version.

Step 3: Tap on disable and confirm your decision on the pop up that appears.

Step 4: Restart your phone, and follow the steps again and enable the app.

Update Google App

Updating the app by going to the Play Store can also do the trick. Go to Play Store, search for Google and click on update when the app shows up.

Boot in Safe Mode

If your Google App works properly in Safe Mode, the problem lies with a third-party app that you have installed. Uninstalling these apps should be able to fix the issue.

Clear Browser Cache

Even if the issue is with the Google app or the search bar, clearing cache from the default browser could also fix the issue. Open the Chrome browser, tap on the three-dot icon and select Settings from the menu. Tap on Privacy followed by Clear Browsing Data. Check the box next to Cached Images and files and tap on Clear Data.

Disable Web and App activity

Disabling the above activity can also make your search functional again.

Step 1: Open the Google app on your phone and tap on the profile picture icon at the top. And now tap on Manage your Google Account.

Step 2: Under the Data & Personalization tab, hit the Web & App Activity. Turn the toggle off next to Web & App Activity.