    How to save number amidst phone call on Android

    This is a nifty trick for business people

    By Gizbot Bureau
    |

    Here’s a situation that’s familiar to all - scampering for a pen and paper to note down something important, such as a number or an address, while on a call. It’s our instinct to search for a writing material to jot down something while on a call because we tend to ignore our phone, which is being used. If you use the dialer to note down a number, it’ll disappear once the call is done. Here are some apps you can use to take down a number or a piece of information while being on a call. Bear in mind that this is for Android users only.

    Call Writer
     

    Call Writer

    Call Writer is a nifty app. It is free and available in the play store. Once you've downloaded and installed it, you can visit the Settings menu by tapping on the horizontal lines on the top left corner and alter it to your preference. When you get a call, you will see a floating widget. Upon opening the app, you'll be able to take notes, numbers, whatever information you wish to jot down. You can then visit the app to see that all your notes have been saved. Call Writer is incredibly useful for those that talk data or time-tables all through their daily work life.

    Write now

    Another free and simple app available on the play store. This works in a similar way as compared to Call Writer but with a minor changes. After installing, you have to perform a region test. This determines how accurately you'll have to swipe the widget to bring up the app. The widget is in the shape of a pencil. You'll have to swipe from left to center to open the app. You can take down whatever you need to. Open the app later to see if your data has been saved correctly.

    ColorNote
     

    ColorNote

    ColorNote is not an app specially made for phone calls, it's a regular note-taking app that is quite popular on the app store. If you are using your earphones while on call, you can just head over to this app and take down whatever information is needed to be recorded. ColorNote can also be used for several other things. You can take down memos, emails, sync your grocery shopping list, set reminders, or any thought you just want to type out. ColorNote comes with a handy widget that is available while you are on a call.

    Screen On Call

    This is not a note-taking app, but something that might come in handy when talking. The screen turns off automatically when we bring it closer to the ear. This app prevents that from happening, in case you need continuously use it while talking. Instead of switching it on and off every time you bring it closer, this seems better.

    Story first published: Sunday, May 26, 2019, 18:28 [IST]
