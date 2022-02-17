Here’s How To Sell Your Used Smartphone On Flipkart Tips Tricks oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The online retailer Flipkart has announced a new Sell Back program for those who want to sell their used smartphones online. Under this program, the buyback value will be provided in the form of a Flipkart Electronic Gift Voucher. This new program is already live across 1,700 pin codes across the country.

As per the e-commerce platform, this Sell Back program is applicable for all smartphones, be it those that are purchased via Flipkart or not. Further categories will also be rolled out later this year.

Flipkart Sell Back Program

The Flipkart Sell Back program has been announced post the acquisition of an electronics re-commerce platform, Yaantra. This program intends to resolve the e-waste problem on priority. It will let users to sell these used devices and buy any other product with the earnings.

As per reports, there are almost 125 million used smartphones in India and only 20 million units reach the refurbished market. Nearly 85 percent of these used smartphones end up in landfills and increase the e-waste in the environment. The program has been launched to resolve this issue and offer users with a reliable platform that will let them sell their devices and get a great buyback value.

How To Use Flipkart Sell Back Program

If you want to sell your used smartphones via the Flipkart Sell Back program, then you can take a look at the steps below.

Step 1: Firstly, you need to open the Flipkart app on your smartphone.

Step 2: Now, you need to go to the Menu bar and click on the Sell Back option over there.

Step 3: You will be directed to the Sell Back Program page.

Step 4: Now, click on the "Sell Now" tab to start with the process.

Step 5: You need to answer questions such as name of the brand, IMEI number, etc.

Step 6: Provide your location and agree to the terms and conditions.

Doing so, the value of your smartphone will be displayed as you confirm the same. That's it! A Flipkart executive will collect your smartphone within 48 hours. As soon as the verification is over, a Flipkart Electronic Gift Voucher will be issued to the buyers within hours. Users can make use of the voucher to buy anything via Flipkart.

Best Mobiles in India