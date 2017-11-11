How to send WhatsApp voice messages using Google Assistant

As we all know, Whatsapp is one of the most popular messaging apps today and almost everyone uses it. On the other hand, virtual/voice assistant is gradually becoming an important aspect of a smartphone these days.

Google Assistant helps us in doing simple tasks including opening the browser, playing songs, Streaming Youtube video and much more. In fact, you could use voice commands to ask Google Assistant to send voice messages to your contacts on WhatsApp. Well, if you are thinking about installing a third-party app, you are wrong.

The Google Assistant is integrated into each and every Android mobile these days and you can activate it by holding the home button. Today, in this article, we are going to share a simple trick by which you can send voice messages to your friends on WhatsApp.

Before proceeding to the process, make note that the WhatsApp messages can be sent if your device is locked and don't need to keep WhatsApp opened to send messages via Google Assistant. Now, make sure that your Google Assistant is set up already.

Step 1: First off, activate your Google Assistant and make sure it is ready to listen to your voice from any screen.

Step 2: Once you have set up Google Assistant, activate it by saying “Ok Google”.

Step 3: Now, tell Google Assistant to send a WhatsApp voice message by speaking a simple phrase like “send a voice message to abcd”, where abcd is the name of your WhatsApp contact.

Step 4: Once done, the Google Assistant will take care the rest and send that message to that particular WhatsApp contact.

Also, remember, that if there are duplicate contact names then delete them. As Google Assistant doesn’t support all language, make sure your native language is supported in Google App Settings. Google Assistant Currently supports Hindi, Japanese, Spanish, German, Portuguese, and French.

