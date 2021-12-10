How To Setup Your Windows 11 Laptop/PC Without Wi-Fi Driver? Tips Tricks oi-Vivek

To set up a PC or laptop with Windows 11 operating system, you need an active internet connection. If you are in a position, where your device has Wi-Fi capability with missing drivers, you won't be able to set up your laptop or PC. So, here is a trick on how you can set up your Windows 11 PC or laptop without Wi-Fi drivers.

Even if your device is missing Wi-Fi drivers, there is a possibility that the device will have drivers for ethernet. So, you can connect a LAN cable with your laptop or PC to complete your setup process. However, if you do not have a broadband connection, then here is a trick to set up your laptop or PC with Windows 11 OS.

Use Your Android Smartphone As Router

Most Android smartphones support internet tethering, where you can connect your smartphone to a laptop or PC and enable USB tethering to use your smartphone as an internet modem. This will give internet access to your computer, and you can set up your PC or laptop.

Some Android smartphones can connect to a Wi-Fi network and still offer network tethering over USB, which will give your faster internet access when compared to cellular data over a 3G or 4G LTE network. This will ensure Windows will download the latest updates and patches during the setup process at a much faster speed.

Use Your iPhone As Router

You can also use an iPhone to give internet access to your PC or laptop. Again, in this case, you need an active data subscription with good signal reception to fastrack the Windows 11 setup process. Once, done, you can continue to use the laptop or PC without any issue.

Once you are past the Windows 11 setup page, you can always go to settings and software update to install all the missing drivers and software updates. By doing this, you can restore the Wi-Fi connectivity on your laptop or PC.

For some reason, if the Windows update does not detect the missing driver, then you need to manually download the driver from the system provider's website and then install the same to restore Wi-Fi connectivity on your computer.

