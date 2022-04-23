How To Use Airtel Payments Bank Features On WhatsApp Tips Tricks oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

In the past few years, banking has become more convenient and less time-consuming and there is no necessity to stand in long queues. While the internet has made this happen, WhatsApp is taking this advancement in banking to the next level with Airtel Payments Bank. It is possible to access the services of Airtel Payments Bank on WhatsApp is as simple as adding a number to your contacts.

How To Use Airtel Payments Bank Features On WhatsApp

In order to register for Airtel Payments Bank on WhatsApp, you need to save the associated WhatsApp Business account number 8800688006 to your contact list. After saving the contact, you just have to type 'Hi' and send the message to the contact to start the conversation.

Notably, WhatsApp claims to provide some benefits for its users over banking mediums. The biggest benefit is the support for 24/7 banking facilities, which also includes holidays. Airtel has assured that the information will remain safe and secure as it uses end-to-end encryption.

According to Airtel Payments Bank, all messages and service requests made via WhatsApp are secured with end-to-end encryption. Even your account information will not be shared with anyone. You will not need to provide any confidential information such as PIN on WhatsApp, which makes it secure. Furthermore, there are no charges for using WhatsApp Banking services of Airtel Payments Bank, which is similar to using any other WhatsApp Business account.

Airtel Payments Bank Services On WhatsApp

After registering to use the Airtel Payments Bank features via WhatsApp, you can access a wide range of services. You will be able to know more about the bank account details from this new option.

Firstly, you can buy gift cards to gift your loved ones on any special occasion and also be able to buy digital gold via Airtel Payments Bank on WhatsApp. Next, you can recharge your FASTag account or also get the necessary information about the same.

With Airtel Payments Bank on WhatsApp, you can avail instant personal loans via WhatsApp. Besides this, you can make mobile recharges and pay your utility bills via this feature.

