How To Use Hyperlapse On GoPro Hero 7 Black Tips Tricks

GoPro Hero 7 Black is the latest flagship action camera from the company which comes with a lot of features. Among all the video shooting modes, GoPro has added a new mode dubbed as hyperlapse. The traditional way of shooting hyperlapse is very difficult where the user is required to hold the camera and move steadily to capture it. GoPro Hero 7 Black makes it easier for users by including this feature in the action camera.

TimeWarp (hyperlapse) is a combination of HyperSmooth and a TimeLapse Video. It allows users to capture super stabilized timelapse videos while you move about a scene. In this article, we will tell you how to use hyperlapse on you GoPro Hero 7 Black.

How To Use GoPro Hero 7 Black

First, turn the action camera on and select the Hyperlapse mode on.

Now you will get a series of setting from which you can select.

2x 1 minute 30 seconds 5x 1 minute 10 seconds 10x 5 minutes 30 seconds 15x 5 minutes 20 seconds 30x 5 minutes 10 seconds

If you are a beginner then we suggest you to start off with 10x.

Select the setting and start shooting by choosing the movement of the camera according to your subject.

Higher speed will often provide better stabilization as there are more frames for TimeWarp to choose from.

You can also try the zoom-in feature to capture angles which aren't possible with conventional methods.

You can also use the following speed setting recommended by the GoPro official website.

Speed Example 2x-5x Driving through a scenic route 10x Hiking and exploring 15-30x Running and mountain biking

So this is how you can shoot your hyperlapse video and add some interesting angles to your video content.

