How to Use Netflix Profile Transfer Feature: Simple Step-by-step Procedure

Netflix, the streaming giant, recently announced the new Profile Transfer feature to curtail the practice of sharing one account with many users. It was facing the common password sharing process, where many users were using a single paid account with multiple profiles. As a result, Netflix had fewer paying subscribers and had to stream content to non-paying users as well.

With the Profile Transfer feature, it could put an end to the long-facing problem and let non-paying subscribers pay to enjoy the service. In addition to posing a security risk for users, this practice has been hurting the revenue of the streaming giant.

How to Use Netflix Profile Transfer Feature

With the new Profile Transfer feature, anyone with an existing account can migrate their profile to a new account and preserve all their personalized content recommendations, saved games, settings, and viewing history, among others.

Netflix has started rolling out the new Profile Transfer feature to all users across the world. It will notify users when the feature is made available for their accounts. If you want to transfer your Netflix profile, then here's how you can use the new feature.

Follow the steps below to use the new Profile Transfer feature on Netflix.

Step 1: Open Netflix in a web browser on your phone or laptop.

Step 2: Sign in to the account that has the profile for which you want to start a new account.

Step 3: Visit the Accounts page on Netflix. This option will be available in the profile selection drop-down menu on the homepage of the account.

Step 4: Navigate to Profiles -> Parental Controls.

Step 5: Choose the profile for which you want to start a new account.

Step 6: Choose the Transfer link in the Transfer Profile section.

Step 7: Key in the email address and password you want to use for the new account.

Step 8: Now, follow the on-screen prompts to finish the setup process of the new account.

That's it! Your Netflix profile transfer has been completed and you will be notified. This new feature will benefit the streaming giant as it can get more paid subscribers.

