India Vs New Zealand ODI Series: How To Watch It For Free Using VPN Tips Tricks oi -Abhinaya Prabhu

The Indian cricket team's New Zealand tour did not go as planned so far as rain ruined the rendezvous though things are expected to get better in Auckland. While it is a three-match ODI series, the first one did not go in favor of India as New Zealand won the match. Now, it is a must-win situation for India in their next game today in Hamilton.

The 2nd ODI between India and New Zealand is slated to happen today, November 27 at Seddon Park, Hamilton. The match will commence at 2:30 PM NZDT / 7 AM IST.

Let's take a look at how to watch India vs New Zealand ODI live in India via Amazon Prime Video and VPN.

How to Watch New Zealand vs India ODI in India

Cricket fans in India can watch the New Zealand vs India match on Amazon Prime Video. The streaming platform has bagged the exclusive rights to stream any cricket match played in New Zealand.

While it is important to subscribe to the Amazon Prime Video service to watch the live stream of the cricket match, new users of the platform have a benefit. Those who sign up for Amazon Prime Video will get a free trial for 30 days that will let them enjoy watching the New Zealand vs India cricket march free of charge. In addition, there will be other benefits such as one-day delivery on purchases from Amazon.

After the trial period, Amazon Prime subscribers will be able to continue enjoying these benefits by paying Rs. 179 per month, Rs. 459 per quarter, and Rs. 1,499 per year.

How to Watch New Zealand vs India ODI With VPN

If you want to enjoy watching the cricket match without paying for any service, then you need to use a VPN service to bypass location restrictions. With VPN, you can watch the India vs New Zealand cricket match from anywhere. Here, we have listed some popular VPN services you can use for this purpose.

ExpressVPN is the world's leading VPN service right now. It works with a slew of devices and offers fast connections across its many servers. With a robust set of security features, ExpressVPN is the best VPN for streaming.

Another VPN you can try is NordVPN. It is a fast and secure VPN service with many unique features. It is one of the most secure VPNs combining AES-256 encryption with an ad and malware blocker and double VPN services aka multi-hop connections.

Surfshark is one of the best VPNs for India providing fast, secure, and private Internet access. It offers secure tunneling protocols like OpenVPN and IKEv2 and makes users' physical location private and protects their sensitive data. It allows apps and websites to bypass the VPN blocks. Besides these, there are other VPN services such as NordVPN that one can try to watch the cricket match.

