How to unlock Bootloader and Root the Google Pixel 3 XL in a simple way

This tutorial will also work for the Google Pixel 3

By

    The Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL are the latest flagship smartphones from Google with a premium design, features, specifications, and a state of the art camera setup, which makes it the one of the best photography smartphone available in the world.

    How to unlock Bootloader and Root the Google Pixel 3 XL?

    The Pixel series from Google replaces the Nexus series, which was meant for developers and enthusiasts to test out apps and games. It also means that the Google Pixel series does follow the same phenomenon and developers have already found a way to root the Google Pixel 3 and the Google Pixel 3 XL.

    Rooting a Google Pixel 3 or the Google Pixel 3 XL is pretty easy compared to the other Android smartphone. Here is an in-depth tutorial on how to root the latest flagship smartphones from Google.

    Unlock Bootloader on the Google Pixel 3 or the Pixel 3 XL

    To unlock the bootloader (unlocking the bootloader will wipe the entire internal storage, so, make sure to back up the entire storage. To unlock the bootloader, first, enable USB debugging, and OEM unlock.

    Go to Settings > System > About Phone > Build number > tap on build number 7 times to enable developer options

    On Developer options click on OEM Unlock and enable the same
    Scroll down further and enable USB Debugging

    After enabling USB Debugging, connect the smartphone to a computer and type the following commands in Command prompt or Terminal on a Windows or macOS computer, respectively.

    adb devices - (Command Prompt)
    ./adb devices - (macOS or Linux)

    adb reboot bootloader - (to reboot the device into bootloader)

    fastboot flashing unlock - (to unlock the bootloader)

    Now, the screen on the Pixel 3 or the Pixel 3 XL shows an option to authenticate the unlock processor and press the up volume key until you reach the Unlock the Bootloader option and hit enter.

    This will unlock the bootloader

    fastboot reboot - to turn on the device

    How to root Google Pixel 3 or the Google Pixel 3 XL?

     

    • Re-enable USB Debugging
    • Download the stock OS file for the Pixel 3 or the Pixel 3 XL
    • Copy the stock OS file to the internal storage of the Pixel 3 or the Pixel 3 XL
    • Install Magisk Manager beta from Google Play store
    • Open the Magisk Manager beta and change the update channel to Beta
    • Tap on install (twice)
    • Tap on patch boot image file
    • After the patching process, the file will be saved as patched_boot.img
    • Select the boot image (stock OS file)
    • Copy the re-engineered boot image from your phone to a computer
    • Go to the bootloader on the Pixel 3 or the Pixel 3 XL
    • Using a command prompt or terminal from the folder that has the boot image type the following code

     

    fastboot boot patched_boot.img - (to flash the OS)
    fastboot reboot - (to reboot the device)

    Vola, your Google Pixel 3 or the Pixel 3 XL is now rooted

    Caution or warning

    We do not recommend users to root their smartphones until and unless they completely understand the consequences of rooting a smartphone. Do note that, rooting a device will cause a lot of problems, where users will not be able to use some of the apps and other services.

