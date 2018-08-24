How to update GPU drivers in windows 10

Big things are happening in the world of gaming. Everyone wants games that are better and faster, and the big wigs of the gaminare working towards the same goal.

Nvidia launched the next generation of its graphics cards at the Gamescom 2018 which was held in Germany. These new graphics cards are equipped with RTX (Real-Time Ray Tracing) that offers improved rendering and lighting technique over the previous generation. This is fantastic news for someone who doesn’t already have a gaming rig set up, waiting for just a little longer will allow you get your hands on the latest and greatest.

But irrespective of whether you’re Team Nvidia or Team AMD, the only way you can get the most out of your graphics card is by making sure that your GPU (Graphic Processing Unit) drivers have been installed and are up to date.

The GPU drivers are what keeps the channels of communication between Windows 10, games, application and the graphics card component running. This is why it is vital for the GPU drivers to have the latest updates installed. Most of the bugs that have the tendency of popping up are usually taken care of by these updates. Fortunately, it is quite easy to install drivers with a new GPU and keep them updated.

AMD GPU drivers

The Radeon Software is what AMD uses for the purpose of managing drivers, GPU settings, and game-specific options. Downloading and installing the software is quite straightforward as well, AMD also offers an auto-detect utility which will come in handy if you aren’t sure what kind of an AMD you have got in your hands. This allows you to figure out exactly what kind of a GPU you have on your hands.

You can check for updates by opening up the suite in the Radeon Software and then tapping on the update button that can be found on the lower left-hand corner of the window. The software periodically checks for updates and if there are any available, you will be alerted about the same with a notification. This software ensures that the whole exercise of updating your drivers goes much faster.

NVIDIA GPU drivers



NVIDIA's current software package is similar to AMD in a few aspects, but is completely distinct in other terms, the updated suite that the company has rolled out looks sleek and modern but this is bundled it with the older settings app, this means that there are two places where you can tweak around with your settings. You can install your driver by specifying the GPU that you have installed or heading over to the NVIDIA website and getting your hands on the detector tool.

You will have to launch the GeForce Experience app in order to check for updates. This is because the traditional settings area will do not have this feature. In the GeForce Experience window, click on the Drivers tab and then choose “Check for updates.” If there is an update available, an install button will be displayed next to it.