Independence Day 2020: How To Send Independence Day WhatsApp Stickers On Android, iOS Devices

As we embark on the 74th Indian Independence Day celebrations, we need to bear in mind to continue maintaining social distance. Like most things this year, one can celebrate Independence Day virtually by sending WhatsApp stickers to your near and dear ones. WhatsApp already has a couple of stickers, but here's how to send Independence Day stickers.

WhatsApp has a couple of stickers that users can use at all times. However, if you wish to send WhatsApp stickers particularly for Independence Day or other occasions like Indian festivals, then you will need to download third-party apps. Here's how to download Independence Day WhatsApp stickers for your Android and iOS devices:

How To Send Independence Day WhatsApp Stickers On Android

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your Android smartphone and click on any chat window.

Step 2: Next, click on the emoji button, and select the option to 'get more stickers'.

Step 3: WhatsApp will redirect you to Google Play Store, where you can search for Independence Day stickers pack.

Step 4: Once you make your choice, click on the '+' and the sticker pack will be downloaded; A pop-up option asks if you wish to add it to WhatsApp, click yes here.

Step 5: Once the Independence Day sticker pack is added to WhatsApp, you can share it with your contacts by clicking on the emoji sign.

How To Send Independence Day WhatsApp Stickers On iOS

The process to send Independence Day WhatsApp stickers on iOS is a tad bit different. For one, the Apple App Store doesn't allow many third-party sticker apps for integration. Moreover, you can't find options like 'get more stickers' on WhatsApp either. However, there are a couple of sticker packs for Independence Day available on the App Store. Here's how to get it:

Step 1: Open the App Store on your iPhone or iPad

Step 2: Search for Independence Day stickers; you will find plenty of options. Do note some might even charge you.

Step 3: Select the sticker pack of your choice and download it. Next, integrate the Independence Day sticker pack with WhatsApp.

Step 4: Once done, you will find the Independence Day stickers on your WhatsApp chat window and send it to your contacts.

