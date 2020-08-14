ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Independence Day 2020: How To Send Independence Day WhatsApp Stickers On Android, iOS Devices

    By
    |

    As we embark on the 74th Indian Independence Day celebrations, we need to bear in mind to continue maintaining social distance. Like most things this year, one can celebrate Independence Day virtually by sending WhatsApp stickers to your near and dear ones. WhatsApp already has a couple of stickers, but here's how to send Independence Day stickers.

    How To Send Independence Day WhatsApp Stickers On Android, iOS Devices

     

    WhatsApp has a couple of stickers that users can use at all times. However, if you wish to send WhatsApp stickers particularly for Independence Day or other occasions like Indian festivals, then you will need to download third-party apps. Here's how to download Independence Day WhatsApp stickers for your Android and iOS devices:

    How To Send Independence Day WhatsApp Stickers On Android

    Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your Android smartphone and click on any chat window.

    Step 2: Next, click on the emoji button, and select the option to 'get more stickers'.

    Step 3: WhatsApp will redirect you to Google Play Store, where you can search for Independence Day stickers pack.

    Step 4: Once you make your choice, click on the '+' and the sticker pack will be downloaded; A pop-up option asks if you wish to add it to WhatsApp, click yes here.

    Step 5: Once the Independence Day sticker pack is added to WhatsApp, you can share it with your contacts by clicking on the emoji sign.

    How To Send Independence Day WhatsApp Stickers On iOS

    The process to send Independence Day WhatsApp stickers on iOS is a tad bit different. For one, the Apple App Store doesn't allow many third-party sticker apps for integration. Moreover, you can't find options like 'get more stickers' on WhatsApp either. However, there are a couple of sticker packs for Independence Day available on the App Store. Here's how to get it:

     

    Step 1: Open the App Store on your iPhone or iPad

    Step 2: Search for Independence Day stickers; you will find plenty of options. Do note some might even charge you.

    Step 3: Select the sticker pack of your choice and download it. Next, integrate the Independence Day sticker pack with WhatsApp.

    Step 4: Once done, you will find the Independence Day stickers on your WhatsApp chat window and send it to your contacts.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: news how to whatsapp
    Story first published: Saturday, August 15, 2020, 7:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 15, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X