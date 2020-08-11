ENGLISH

    Krishna Janmashtami 2020: How To Send Krishna Janmashtami Stickers On WhatsApp

    By
    |

    WhatsApp is one of the platforms where we can send animated stickers for various festivals. As we celebrate Krishna Janmashtami, WhatsApp now lets you download and send various stickers to your family and friends.

    How To Send Krishna Janmashtami Stickers On WhatsApp

     

    WhatsApp provides many animated stickers within the app like Bright Days, Moody Foods, and more. However, if you wish to send WhatsApp stickers for particular festivals like Krishna Janmashtami, then you will need to download a third-party stickers app from the Google Play Store or the App Store.

    How To Send Krishna Janmashtami Stickers On WhatsApp?

    There are a few simple steps to send Krishna Janmashtami stickers on WhatsApp. However, this feature is applicable only for Android users.

    Step 1: Open WhatsApp and select the icon for WhatsApp Stickers.

    Step 2: Click on the '+' to add more Stickers; Scroll down to and select 'Get More Stickers'.

    Step 3: You will be redirected to the Google Play Store, where you can find already downloaded stickers for Krishna Janmashtami.

    How To Send Custom Krishna Janmashtami Stickers On WhatsApp?

    Alternatively, you can even share WhatsApp stickers that are custom-made by you. As noted, you will need to download and integrate a third-party app to send such custom-made stickers on WhatsApp.

    Step 1: Download the 'Sticker Maker'app or the 'Background Eraser' app from the Google Play or App Store.

    Step 2: Select the image you wish to make into a sticker from your gallery. Alternatively, you can even take a picture to create the sticker.

    Step 3: You can use the Background Eraser app to edit the picture and save in in PNG format, which is required to convert it into a sticker.

    Step 4: Open the Sticker Maker app now and open the image saved in PNG format. This will convert the image to a sticker. You will also find an option asking if you wish to integrate it with WhatsApp, click on yes.

     

    Step 5: Open WhatsApp and confirm the integration from the Sticker Maker app. Once done, you can share the stickers to your contacts.

    Read More About: news whatsapp apps how to
    Story first published: Tuesday, August 11, 2020, 15:07 [IST]
