Raksha Bandhan 2020: How To Send Raksha Bandhan WhatsApp Stickers From Android, iOS Devices

Raksha Bandhan is one of the many festivals celebrated in India. However, due to the pandemic this year, families are still separated and may not be able to celebrate it like always. At the same time, messaging and video calling platforms have brought us closer to our loved ones. On this occasion, Rakhi stickers can be sent on WhatsApp to celebrate the festival.

WhatsApp Stickers For Raksha Bandhan

WhatsApp has a large user base in India, connecting thousands of people with their loved ones. To make things more interesting, WhatsApp began supporting stickers for chats and new stickers were updated depending on various occasions. The Facebook-owned messaging app can be used to send Raksha Bandhan stickers for both Android and iOS devices.

How To Send Rakhi Stickers On Android?

There are plenty of options for Rakhi stickers and here's how you can send them on WhatsApp.

Step 1: Head over to the Google Play Store and search for Rakhi stickers and download the of your choice.

Step 2: Once the Raksha Bandhan stickers are downloaded and installed on your Android smartphone, select the sticker pack that you like.

Step 3: Select the 'Add to WhatsApp' option.

Step 4: Next, WhatsApp will ask your permission if you wish to add the selected stickers. Select on 'Add' to confirm.

Step 5: You can begin sharing the new Rakhi stickers on WhatsApp by clicking on the emoji icon and selecting the Stickers option.

How To Send Rakhi Stickers On iOS?

Apple's software allows users to send stickers on WhatsApp, but there are limited options. Plus, there are no third-party sticker packs for Raksha Bandhan either. Apple has a couple of in-built stickers that can be sent on WhatsApp. Do note, these aren't specific Raksha Bandhan stickers.

Nevertheless, iPhone and iPad users can still send Rakhi stickers on WhatsApp using the Sticker Maker app. Alternatively, you can use apps like the Rakshabandhan Images Greetings to send GIFS, images, videos, and so on to your loved ones.

Apple also has an Animoji feature, which can be used to send messages. Stickers are no doubt, a fun way of communicating and new stickers can be downloaded for every occasion.

