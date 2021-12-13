Instagram Quick Tips: How To Use Timer While Capturing Selfie Or Reels On Instagram Tips Tricks oi-Tanaya Dutta

Since its launch, Instagram is continuously updating its platform with the latest features. Along with photo sharing, one can go live, create short-videos, and promote their business via Instagram. Today we'll discuss a few Instagram tips that will be very helpful for daily users.

How To Set Timer For Instagram Selfies

Most of us are aware of Instagram Stories which allows you to upload photos and videos that will automatically vanish after 24 hours. One can directly use the Instagram camera to capture a selfie or video. However, sometimes you may want to set the timer to give a good pose. But Instagram does not allow you to set timer while capturing a selfie from the Instagram camera.

For that, there are alternative ways. You can click selfies from your smartphone's front camera to use a timer. Here's the step-by-step guide on how to set the timer on your smartphone.

Step 1: First, open your front camera on your smartphone.

Step 2: Now, click on the "Timer" icon that can be found at the top of the screen. Timer icon's place depends on the brand of your smartphone.

Step 3: Then you can select any time duration icon from between 2 seconds, 3 seconds, 5 seconds, and 10 seconds.

Step 4: Now, tap on the click button, and the countdown will start. Then you can make a pose before the camera clicks your selfie.

Step 5: Once your selfie is taken, you need to open your Instagram account. Then click on the 'Plus' icon placed at the top of the home page.

Step 6: Now, select the 'story' option and upload your selfie from your gallery. After that, you can use effects, stickers, and music from Instagram.

Step 7: Finally, it is ready to share as a story with your Instagram family.

How To Set Timer For Instagram Reels

Instagram Reels has witnessed huge popularity since its launch. The photo-sharing app was introduced last year as an alternative to TikTok. First, one could only record up to 15 seconds of video. Then it increased to 30 seconds and this year the Instagram allows users to capture a video of up to 60 seconds.

As above mentioned, Instagram has no in-built feature to set timer while capturing selfies using Instagram's camera. However, the app allows you to set timer for Reels. Here's how to set timer before shooting a Reels.

Step 1: Open your Instagram app and click on the 'Plus' icon placed at the top of the home page. Then tap on the 'Reels' option. Alternatively, you can swipe right to open the camera and can see options like Posts, Story, Reels, and Live option. You've to tap on the Reels option.

Step 2: Now, you can see the 'timer' icon on the screen and will get two countdown options - 3 seconds and 10 seconds. Select on and click on the 'set timer' option.

Step 3: Finally, your timer is set. You can now shoot your Reels using audio, speed, effect, and so on. Instagram also lets you check your Reels before posting it.

