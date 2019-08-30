Just In
Jio GigaFiber Landline Service: How To Activate Free Calling On Jio Home Phone landline
Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited, announced the launch of its Jio GigaFiber services at the annual general meeting. The company is all set to roll out the services from September 5. At the time of launch, the company mentioned that the service will also bring fixed-line phone service along. In this article, we will tell you how to activate JioFixesVoice service which is also known as Jio Home Phone.
How To Active Jio Home Phone landline service
Existing Jio Home Phone user can activate the service through the MyJio app by following these simple steps.
- First, open the MyJio app on your smartphone and select the Jio GigaFiber account.
- Now, tap on the recharge option which will prompt a pop-up window.
- Follow the activation guide to complete the process.
- The activation process will seek an OTP which you will receive on your registered mobile number.
- Enter the OTP, and the Jio Home Phone landline service will be activated.
Besides, users will also get a new number for the landline service which will be used for others to call you. Once you're done with the aforementioned steps connect the landline device via RJ11 phone cable at the back of the Jio Fiber router and you are good to go.
However, if you're a new Jio GigaFiber user then you won't need to activate the FixedVoice service, because it will already be activated with the account. New users will get a landline number at the time of Jio Fiber installation. Do note that the local and STD calling will be free on the landline but ISD calls will be charged, according to the Jio GigaFiber tariff.
So far, the company has not disclosed information about the tariff but we can expect it soon because we are only one week away from the commercial rollout.
