Jio UPI Autopay For Prepaid Users: What Is It? How To Set Up?

Reliance Jio has partnered with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to roll out the UPI Autopay feature for its prepaid subscribers. As a result of this integration, Jio carries the credits of being the first telco in India to provide this functionality to its subscribers. With this feature, Jio subscribers can set standing instructions in the MyJio app to use the NPCI's UPI Autopay facility and recharge their prepaid number.

Jio UPI Autopay Facility

With the UPI Autopay option, Jio prepaid subscribers do not have to remember the plan they subscribed to earlier. If you are a Jio prepaid subscriber facing the end of validity of your existing plan, then you can recharge with the same plan easily with this feature. It lets automate the recharge process if you opt for the feature.

For recharge amounts of up to Rs. 5,000, you need not enter the UPI PIN while you recharge your prepaid number. The higher recharge amounts will need UPI PIN authentication. Furthermore, you will be able to create, modify and remove the e-mandate for select tariff plans as per your requirements via this autopay feature. Notably, this UPI Autopay option is available only for prepaid subscribers for now. On the other hand, postpaid subscribers have to pay the bill manually.

This move has come after the revised guidelines for the auto-debit transactions were announced by RBI last year. From October 1, 2021, these new guidelines came into effect for recurring payments. Notably, such payments such as phone recharges, rent, insurance premium, etc. need to be re-authenticated.

Later, NPCI introduced the UPI Autopay functionality to let users set e-mandate using the UPI application for recurring payments of up to Rs. 2,000 for purposes such as EMI payments, electricity bills, mobile bills, insurance, mutual funds, OTT subscriptions, loan payments and more.

How To Set Autopay For Jio Prepaid

If you want to set up the UPI Autopay for your Jio prepaid number via the MyJio app, then you need to follow the steps below.

Step 1: Open MyJio App on your smartphone.

Step 2: Go to the Mobile Tab at the top of the app.

Step 3: Now, tap on Setup Jio AutoPay.

Step 4: You will be redirected to a page that will let you select from two options - UPI and bank account. Here, you need to choose the UPI option.

Step 5: Now, choose the recharge plan that you wish to opt for the automatic payments of your Jio prepaid number. Make sure you choose a plan that suits your requirements.

Step 6: After choosing the UPI option, you need to provide your UPI ID and set the autopay facility.

That's it! The Jio UPI autopay option has been set for your prepaid number. Do keep in mind that there will be a verification of the UPI when you set up the automatic payment option. Your account will be debited by Re. 1 to check if the UPI is working fine and verify that it is you. This amount will be credited back to your account immediately.

