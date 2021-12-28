Reliance Jio Warns Users Against e-KYC Scams: How To Stay Protected Tips Tricks oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Reliance Jio is sending out warnings to its entire user base to increase awareness of e-KYC scams. Notably, this is a common trick used by scammers and fraudsters to steal personal details and earn money from users. Usually, such scammers will access the KYC details of users by illegal means.

Taking this into concern, Reliance Jio has sent a letter to its users warning them against the surge in e-KYC scams. In such situations, scammers will ask users to either share their Aadhaar number or e-KYC details or download an app or click on an unverified link. Scammers and fraudsters try to access the personal details of users including name, bank details, address and phone number among others.

How To Stay Safe From e-KYC Scams

With the increase in such incidents, Jio has noted the measures that users should carry out to stay protected.

Firstly, Reliance Jio says that it does not ask users to download any third-party apps or software. The official MyJio app provides all the relevant services that users will need including mobile recharge.

Notably, the company notes that it does not ask users to download any specific app to update KYC or any verification. The telco notes in a letter that users have to stay alert from SMS or calls as it might cause financial loss. It asks them to refrain from downloading any remote access apps and prevents fraudsters from accessing the phone's details.

Jio warns users from answering calls and responding to messages requesting e-KYC verification. If users get such calls, then they are asked to block those numbers immediately.

Users need not share their OTP, bank account or Aadhaar number with anyone. It notes that a representative from Jio will never ask for these details.

Also, the operator warns users to not trust callers claiming that their connection will be suspended. All details pertaining to the connections that are active can be active from the MyJio app.

It suggests that users should not click on unverified or suspicious links shared by someone claiming to be a Jio representative via SMS. They should also not respond to any unsolicited communication.

Also, the operator warns users not to call back numbers in SMS regarding KYC completion.

