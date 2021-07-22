Vodafone-Idea Launches eSIM Services In Tamil Nadu: Here's How To Use Tips Tricks oi-Priyanka Dua

Vi (Vodafone-Idea) has launched eSIM services for its postpaid users in Tamil Nadu. The company is also providing this facility in circles like Mumbai, Gujarat, Delhi, Karnataka, Maharashtra & Goa, UP East, Kerala, Kolkata, and Punjab. After these services, Vi users will no longer use physical SIM cards on their devices.

eSIM allows users to receive normal calls, SMS, and data access without any physical SIM in the smartphone. This facility is available in several circles and now, the telecom operator added Tamil Nadu to the same list. However, to use eSIM services, customers need to check these steps.

How To Use Vodafone-Idea eSIM In Tamil Nadu

For Existing Customers

Step 1: Vi users need to send an eSIM email id message to 199. In case the id is not registered with the mobile number; however, for that users have to send email id" to 199. After that, you can reinitiate the eSIM process.

Step 2: In case the email id is registered, then users will receive a message from 199, but users have to reply on the same number with an ESIMY message to confirm the request.

Step 3: After the confirmation SMS, users will get a new message from the same number for providing consent over a call. After giving the consent an email with the QR code along with the QR code will be given to your email id. Now, users have to scan the QR code and follow all the steps to activate the eSIM.

For New Customers

Users need to visit the company's store along with identity proof and photographs to get Vi eSIM connection. The company also highlighted that users have to carry their handset so that a QR code is generated during the activation process. After that, the QR code will be sent to your email and eSIM will be activated in the two hours after scanning the code.

Compatible Smartphones With Vi eSIM Services

The company offers Vi eSIM services that are compatible with the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone SE, iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Besides, Vi users are allowed to use the eSIM services with the Galaxy Z Flip, Samsung Galaxy Fold, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G, Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy S20+, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, and Motorola Razr.

