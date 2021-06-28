Vi Launches Rs. 128 Prepaid Voucher; Offering 10 Minutes For On-Net Calling News oi-Priyanka Dua

Vi (Vodafone-Idea) has announced the launch of a new pack for its customers. The telecom operator has launched an Rs. 128 prepaid plan voucher, which is designed for calling benefits. However, there is a catch. This plan is limited to a few circles.

Vodafone-Idea Rs. 128 Prepaid Plan Voucher Details

The newly launched prepaid plan voucher offers 10 minutes for calling on its network, whereas users have to pay 2.5 paise per second for local and national calls. It includes night benefits from 11 PM to 6 AM and local, STD, and ISD messages at Rs. 1, Rs. 1.5, Rs. 5 for 28 days.

Currently, this plan is available in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh (East), Uttar Pradesh (West), and Himachal Pradesh. It is worth noting that this update comes soon after Airtel announced a pack of Rs. 128, where it is not providing calling and data benefit.

This plan is designed to provide validity to users who want to keep their mobile numbers active so that they can receive calls.

Apart from Rs. 128 plan, Vi offers Rs. 46 plan in the same segment. The Rs. 46 plan voucher provides 10 minutes for calling on its network and night minutes between 11 PM to 6 AM for 28 days.

Vi Revises Plan: Details

Meanwhile, India's third-largest telecom operator Vodafone-Idea revised the plan of Rs. 199. The Rs. 199 plan is providing 1.5GB of data per day for 28 days. It includes unlimited calling and Vi Movies & TV Basic access for 28 days, reports Only Tech. Earlier, this pack used to provide 1GB daily data for 24 days.

Additionally, the telecom operator launched a plan of Rs. 447, where users get 50GB of data, unlimited calling, and 100 messages per day for two months. Besides, users get Vi Movies & TV Classic access, which users are not receiving content from any other application.

Notably, all three private players are launching, revising, and discontinuing plans as TRAI suggested to the same. Recently, TRAI said that it has received complaints from users about tariff plans, which is why all telcos have become active and started making changes in their packs.

Best Mobiles in India