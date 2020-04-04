Just In
Windows 10 Guide: Here's A Trick To Disable Minimize, Maximize Animation
There have been a lot of visual changes that can be seen happening to the operating system. Whenever you manage to minimize or maximize any application, a small animation can be seen on the taskbar. A subtle form of fading effect can be seen as a visual treat.
On the system resources, the animation is light and some users wanted to disable minimize or even maximize the animation, especially on windows 10. The GPU and the CPU faces an added on stress because of the animations. Such animations can be handled well by the Modern PCs. But older machines at times fail to do so. The entire PC might get slowed down if so much stress is added on the CPU.
How to disable Minimize and Maximize Animation
There is a working method with the help of which we can disable minimize and maximize animation in Windows 10. Certain changes have to be made to the system properties so as to disable it.
Step 1: Click on Start. Then search for sysdm.cpl.
Step 2: Select the option having sysdm.cpl 4 which will help you to open the System properties.
Step 3: Next you will have to select the Advanced Tab.
Step 4: There go for Performance and click on the Settings there.
Step 5: There you can find Visual effects. Go for Animate windows when you are minimizing or maximizing. To apply the changes, you can click on OK.
Step 6: Then restart your computer. You will see that the animation is disabled. Then it will be done.
