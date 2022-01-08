Airtel, Jio, BSNL ‘Work From Home’ Broadband Plans In India Right Now Features oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

As there is a surge in the number of people affected by the Omicron variant of COVID-19, most people are working from home once again. In this situation, the internet consumption of people working from home has also increased to a great extent. If you are working from home and want to make sure you have a broadband plan that delivers good speed, then there are many options for you to choose from.

Almost all the leading broadband service providers in India including BSNL, Airtel, and Reliance Jio provide broadband plans that deliver good speed. These plans are available across price points to serve those consumers with varying requirements. Here we have listed some of these plans for you.

Airtel Work From Home Broadband Plans

Airtel offers three broadband plans for users who are looking forward to plans that will help them as they work from home. These are the Entertainment plan priced at Rs. 999, the Standard plan priced at Rs. 799 and the Basic plan priced at Rs. 499. All these plans come with STD and select OTT subscriptions.

The Entertainment plan offers unlimited internet speeds of up to 200Mbps and comes with Airtel Thanks benefit, Amazon Prime subscription, and subscriptions to Wynk Music and Shaw Academy. The Standard plan offers unlimited internet at up to 100Mbps, access to Shaw Academy, Wynk Music and Airtel Thanks benefit as well. The next one is the Basic plan offering unlimited internet at up to 40Mbps and Wynk Music and Shaw Academy subscriptions.

Reliance Jio Work From Home Broadband Plans

Talking about the work from broadband plans from Reliance Jio, the telco offers many plans with the basic plans priced at Rs. 399, Rs. 699 and Rs. 999. The Rs. 399 broadband plan offers unlimited internet at 30Mbps speed for 30 days while the Rs. 699 broadband plan offers 100Mbps of internet speed for 30 days. Lastly, the Rs. 999 broadband plan offers 150Mbps internet speed for 30 days. All these plans provide Amazon Prime subscriptions at no additional cost.

On the other hand, the Rs. 1,499 broadband plan from Jio offers an internet speed of 300Mbps for a period of 30 days. It offers unlimited voice calling benefits and subscriptions to Amazon Prime and Netflix. Lastly, the Rs. 2,499 broadband plan is also ideal for those who work from home. It offers high-speed internet at 500Mbps speed for a period of 30 days. Also, it bundles both Netflix and Amazon Prime subscriptions.

BSNL Work From Home Broadband Plans

The state-run telecom operator BSNL offers a broadband plan priced at Rs. 449. It offers unlimited voice calling benefit, 30Mbps of speed, and up to 3300GB of data benefit post which the speed will drop to 2Mbps.

The other BSNL broadband plan suitable for those who work from home is priced at Rs. 749. This plan bundles 100GB of data benefit at a high-speed of 100Mbps post which the data speed will drop to 2Mbps. This plan includes Sony Liv Premium, Yupp TV Movies, Voot Select, ZEE5 Premium, Yupp TV Live, Yupp TV Scope, and NCF Channels.

