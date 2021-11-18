How To Get New Airtel Xstream Broadband Connection? How Much Does It Cost? Features oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Given that work from home is the new normal in many parts of the world, there is a huge demand for high-speed Wi-Fi connections that are reliable. The broadband internet service providers including Reliance Jio, Excitel, BSNL Bharat Fibre, Spectra and Airtel Broadband have come up with many broadband plans that let customers experience uninterrupted connectivity.

Talking about Airtel, the company offers the Airtel Xstream Fibre internet service offering numerous plans for users at affordable prices. These internet plans are priced starting from Rs. 499 and provide high-speed, unlimited internet to users.

Besides the broadband plans, the telecom operators launched the Xstream Android 4K TV Box with its Fibre broadband plans. Also, the service is bundled with complimentary OTT apps as well. If you want to opt for the Airtel Xstream broadband plans, then here we have listed these plans.

The telecom company launched Xstream Android 4K TV Box with all its Xstream Fiber plans along with access to complimentary OTT apps last year. If you are looking for the best Airtel Xstream broadband plans, be it your home or office requirements. Also, some plans come with additional benefits as mentioned above - Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar.

Airtel Xstream Plans

Detailing on the Airtel Xstream plans, there are five monthly plans offered by the service provider. These include the Rs 499 plan, which is the most affordable one offering 40Mbps speed. Also, there is a monthly plan priced at Rs. 799, which offers an internet speed of 100Mbps. Then we have the 200Mbps monthly plan priced at Rs. 999 and another plan priced at Rs. 1,499 offering 300Mbps speed. Lastly, the most expensive plan from Airtel Xstream is the Rs. 3,999 plan offering 1Gbps speed.

In addition to the data speed mentioned here, the Airtel Xstream Fiber broadband plan offers unlimited data to those users who use landline phones with their broadband connection. Other users cannot get this unlimited data benefits. Also, there will be access to hundreds and thousands of movies, shows, and web series from OTT apps. For those who are uninitiated, the Rs. 999 plan, Rs. 1,499 plan and Rs. 3,999 plan from Airtel Xstream Fiber broadband will get OTT subscriptions such as Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5 and Disney+ Hotstar.

How To Subscribe To Airtel Xstream Connection

Below are the steps to get a new Airtel Xstream connection. If you are using some other broadband service or looking out for a new connection that delivers high-speed data and unlimited calling benefits without any interruptions, then you opt for Airtel Xstream Fiber Broadband service for the best experience. Check out how to get a new connection from here.

Step 1: Go to the official Airtel Broadband website.

Step 2: Choose the best internet plan that will suit your requirements.

Step 3: Fill the form and submit the same.

Step 4: You will get the new Airtel Xstream Fiber broadband connection installed at the preferred address you have provided.

Step 5: Within a period of 48 hours from submitting the form, your new Airtel Xtream Fiber broadband connection will be activated.

