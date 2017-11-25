Here are some great tips to boost your online reputation

When we meet a new person, we make sure that they get added up to our social media accounts. Now odds are they will be looking through your profile, searching for you on who you. These days, friends, families, and others will take to Google, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn to look for more information about you when they want it.

When it comes to employers or business partner, it's important to make sure that the things they find about you are representative of who you are. So in this case, follow the below guide to clean up your online profile and make a good first impression.

Google yourself If you are in the interview, the odds are employers will do a Google search for you before calling you in.In that case, you need to make sure nothing embarrassing pops up. If you have something that you could be embarrassed about, you can ask Google to remove your sensitive personal information that has been shared without your consent. If you want to remove a photo, profile link, or webpage from Google Search results, you usually need to ask the website owner (webmaster) to remove the information. Manage your social media profile and settings If you don't use your name as your account ID, it is easy to find yourself with a quick name search. By this way, you can see what your profile looks like to someone. Now, if you find anything that is not good for you, clean it or delete it so that no one looks into it anymore. In case of Facebook, you can go to Privacy Settings > Limit Past Post Visibility to hide everything at once. If you don't have the time, you can take help of services like BrandYourself and Reputation.com. Create positive content Don't take it in a wrong way. Creating a positive content doesn't mean that you need to build a fake image of yourself. All you need to do is to stay true to who you are and make sure your social media profiles represents it. Start updating your profile with details about your skills, interests, volunteer work, achievements and so on. If you have blog post some content on it regularly. Make sure you post more of a positive content to drive out the negative results.