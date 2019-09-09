ENGLISH

    Jio Fiber Plans: How Much Will They Cost With 18 Percent GST

    Jio Fiber broadband service is currently active in India, where users can get high-speed internet connections, starting from Rs. 699. However, when it comes to pricing there is a lot more than what meets the eyes.

    Plan NamePrice Before GSTGST PercentagePrice After GSTData SpeedData Limit
    BronzeRs. 69918 PercentRs. 824.82100Mbps150GB
    SilverRs. 84918 PercentRs. 1001.82100Mbps400GB
    GoldRs. 1,29918 PercentRs. 1532.82250Mbps750GB
    DiamondRs. 2,49918 PercentRs. 2948.82500Mbps1500GB
    PlatinumRs. 3,39918 PercentRs. 4610.821Gbps2500GB
    TitaniumRs. 8,49918 PercentRs. 10028.821Gbps5000GB

    Jio Fiber Plans
     

    To get started with the connection, one has to pay Rs. 2,500, which includes a security deposit of Rs. 1,500 and a non-refundable deposit of Rs. 1,000. Besides, the prices mentioned on the official website do not include the GST amount. As of today, the Government of India charges 18 percent GST for internet services. Here is the final billing amount that one has to pay for Jio Fiber Services:

    Bronze Plan

    The Bronze plan subscribers will have to pay an effective amount of Rs. 824.82 per month. This plan offers a total of 150GB data at 100Mpbs.

    Silver Plan

    The Silver plan subscribers will have to pay Rs. 1,001.82 post GST per months for 400GB 100Mbps data.

    Gold Plan

    The Gold plan subscribers have to pay Rs. 1,532.82 including 19 percent GST for 750GB data with a maximum download speed of 250Mbps

    Diamond Plan
     

    The Diamond plan subscribers will have to shell out a total amount of Rs. 2,949.82 per month, which is inclusive of all the taxes for 1500GB data at 500Mbps.

    Platinum Plan

    The Platinum plan subscribers will be billed for Rs. 4,610.82 per month and can enjoy 2500GB data at 1Gbps.

    Titanium Plan

    The Titanium plan subscribers will get a bill of Rs. 10,028.82 per month and can use up to 5000GB internet at 1Gbps.

    Our Opinion On Jio Fiber Plans

    These are the final prices that a user have to pay every month. Though these are not the most affordable plans, especially in cities like Bengaluru, the company does offer a lot of additional perks, which makes it an interesting offering. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about Jio Fiber.

