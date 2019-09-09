Jio Fiber Plans: How Much Will They Cost With 18 Percent GST

To get started with the connection, one has to pay Rs. 2,500, which includes a security deposit of Rs. 1,500 and a non-refundable deposit of Rs. 1,000. Besides, the prices mentioned on the official website do not include the GST amount. As of today, the Government of India charges 18 percent GST for internet services. Here is the final billing amount that one has to pay for Jio Fiber Services:

Bronze Plan

The Bronze plan subscribers will have to pay an effective amount of Rs. 824.82 per month. This plan offers a total of 150GB data at 100Mpbs.

Silver Plan

The Silver plan subscribers will have to pay Rs. 1,001.82 post GST per months for 400GB 100Mbps data.

Gold Plan

The Gold plan subscribers have to pay Rs. 1,532.82 including 19 percent GST for 750GB data with a maximum download speed of 250Mbps

Diamond Plan

The Diamond plan subscribers will have to shell out a total amount of Rs. 2,949.82 per month, which is inclusive of all the taxes for 1500GB data at 500Mbps.

Platinum Plan

The Platinum plan subscribers will be billed for Rs. 4,610.82 per month and can enjoy 2500GB data at 1Gbps.

Titanium Plan

The Titanium plan subscribers will get a bill of Rs. 10,028.82 per month and can use up to 5000GB internet at 1Gbps.

Our Opinion On Jio Fiber Plans

These are the final prices that a user have to pay every month. Though these are not the most affordable plans, especially in cities like Bengaluru, the company does offer a lot of additional perks, which makes it an interesting offering. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about Jio Fiber.