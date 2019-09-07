ENGLISH

    How To Recharge Jio Fiber: Plans, Offers And More

    By
    |

    Jio Fiber plans are now official and the company has revealed all the benefits that users will get as a part of the broadband service. To mark the third-anniversary celebrations of the Jio 4G service, the company launched the Jio Fiber plans officially earlier this week.

    Jio Fiber Welcome Offer

    For the benefit of subscribers, the company is offering the Jio Fiber Welcome Offer. Under this offer, the company will provide the Jio Fiber router and the 4K set-top box bundled with the broadband service. Also, the company is offering long-term plans for 3, 6 and 12 months along with EMI payment options.

    Jio Fiber Plans

    Also, there are six Jio Fiber plans ranging from Rs. 699 to Rs. 8,499 with varying data benefits, offers, and more. Here, we have detailed these plans below.

    Jio Fiber PlansPriceSpeedData BenefitsVR, First Day First ShowOTT Apps Access
    BronzeRs. 699100Mbps100GB+50GB-3 Months Subscription of JioSaavn, JioCinema
    SilverRs. 849100Mbps200GB+200GB-3 Months Subscription of OTT Apps
    GoldRs. 1,299250Mbps500GB+250GB-Annual Subscription of OTT Apps
    DiamondRs. 2,499500Mbps1250GB+250GBIncludedAnnual Subscription of OTT Apps
    PlatinumRs. 3,9991Gbps2500GBIncludedAnnual Subscription of OTT Apps
    TitaniumRs. 8,4991Gbps5000GBIncludedAnnual Subscription of OTT Apps

    How To Do Jio Fiber Recharge

    Well, it is possible to do the Jio Fiber recharge via both the MyJio app on your smartphone and the official Jio website. Firstly, to do it via the app, you need to follow the steps given below.

     

    Step 1: Open MyJio app on your smartphone or download the app if you are not using it.

    Step 2: Go to the My Account option and choose your Jio Fiber connection from there.

    Step 3: Here, you can see the remaining validity of your plan and the data benefits left. To recharge, you will see the 'Recharge' option at the bottom.

    Step 4: Click on Recharge and you will have to choose a plan and proceed to pay for the same.

    To do the Jio Fiber recharge via the official website, you should visit https://www.jio.com/fiber.html. At the top, there are options such as Services, Plans, and Book Now. Over here, choose Book Now and select if you want to recharge an existing connection or want a new Jio Fiber connection. Once you click on the option for an existing user, you will be redirected to a page where you will have to choose I'm Interested. Then you will get the option to choose the plan and recharge.

    reliance jio news internet
    Sunday, September 8, 2019, 8:00 [IST]
