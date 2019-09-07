How To Recharge Jio Fiber: Plans, Offers And More Tips Tricks oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Jio Fiber plans are now official and the company has revealed all the benefits that users will get as a part of the broadband service. To mark the third-anniversary celebrations of the Jio 4G service, the company launched the Jio Fiber plans officially earlier this week.

Jio Fiber Welcome Offer

For the benefit of subscribers, the company is offering the Jio Fiber Welcome Offer. Under this offer, the company will provide the Jio Fiber router and the 4K set-top box bundled with the broadband service. Also, the company is offering long-term plans for 3, 6 and 12 months along with EMI payment options.

Jio Fiber Plans

Also, there are six Jio Fiber plans ranging from Rs. 699 to Rs. 8,499 with varying data benefits, offers, and more. Here, we have detailed these plans below.

Jio Fiber Plans Price Speed Data Benefits VR, First Day First Show OTT Apps Access Bronze Rs. 699 100Mbps 100GB+50GB - 3 Months Subscription of JioSaavn, JioCinema Silver Rs. 849 100Mbps 200GB+200GB - 3 Months Subscription of OTT Apps Gold Rs. 1,299 250Mbps 500GB+250GB - Annual Subscription of OTT Apps Diamond Rs. 2,499 500Mbps 1250GB+250GB Included Annual Subscription of OTT Apps Platinum Rs. 3,999 1Gbps 2500GB Included Annual Subscription of OTT Apps Titanium Rs. 8,499 1Gbps 5000GB Included Annual Subscription of OTT Apps

How To Do Jio Fiber Recharge

Well, it is possible to do the Jio Fiber recharge via both the MyJio app on your smartphone and the official Jio website. Firstly, to do it via the app, you need to follow the steps given below.

Step 1: Open MyJio app on your smartphone or download the app if you are not using it.

Step 2: Go to the My Account option and choose your Jio Fiber connection from there.

Step 3: Here, you can see the remaining validity of your plan and the data benefits left. To recharge, you will see the 'Recharge' option at the bottom.

Step 4: Click on Recharge and you will have to choose a plan and proceed to pay for the same.

To do the Jio Fiber recharge via the official website, you should visit https://www.jio.com/fiber.html. At the top, there are options such as Services, Plans, and Book Now. Over here, choose Book Now and select if you want to recharge an existing connection or want a new Jio Fiber connection. Once you click on the option for an existing user, you will be redirected to a page where you will have to choose I'm Interested. Then you will get the option to choose the plan and recharge.

Best Mobiles in India