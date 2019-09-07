Jio Fiber Set-Top Box Still Needs You To Pay Cable Operators To Watch TV Channels News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

After a year's wait, Reliance Jio announced the Jio Fiber FTTH broadband service. Last month, the company announced the details of this service at the Annual General Meeting held in Mumbai. Back then, the Jio Fiber details that were revealed sent waves of excitement among potential users.

Going to the past, there were speculations that the Jio set-top box is something like a DTH service that will compete against the likes of the cable operators in the country. However, this is not the case and you will still have to pay your local cable operator or DTH service if you are watching satellite TV channels, at least for a few months now. Well, here we have detailed the same to give more clarity.

What Jio Set-Top Box?

Well, Jio Fiber charges new users an initial security deposit amount of Rs. 2,500. Of this, Rs. 1,000 will a non-refundable installation charge that will not be returned to users. And, the other Rs. 1,500 will be a refundable amount, but the terms regarding when the same will be refunded to subscribers remain unknown for now. When you register for a new Jio Fiber connection, you will get the Jio Fiber Set-Top Box bundled with the Jio Router.

At the 42nd AGM, the company revealed that the set-top box will provide benefits such as OTT apps access depending on the plan that you choose. And, it will also arrive with other benefits including zero-latency online gaming, video calling via the bug screen, and more. What's more important is that there will no option to watch TV channels right now using the Jio set-top box without an LCO subscription.

What Holds For The Future?

Currently, you will have to use a different set-top box or DTH service to continue watching satellite channels. However, this is not going to be permanent as the telco is working on making everything usable from one connection. At the AGM, it was announced by the company's Chairman that they are inviting all LCOs to join the network to provide television channels accessible to Jio Fiber users via the set-top box. While Jio has already bought a majority stake in DEN Networks and Hathway, we are yet to see how many more LCOs will join the network.

