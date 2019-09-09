ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Jio Fiber Additional Data Will Only Be Available For Six Months

    By
    |

    Reliance unveiled its Jio Fiber broadband plans on September 5th, 2019. The base plan (Bronze) starts at Rs. 699 and offers a total of 150GB data at 100Mbps speed. Similarly, the most expensive plan (Titanium) costs Rs. 8,499 and offers 5000GB data at 1000Mbps. These are the FUP speeds and after the consumption of this amount, the data speed will be capped at 1Mbps.

    Plan NamePriceData SpeedData Limit For The First Six MonthsData Limit After Six Months
    BronzeRs. 699100Mbps150GB100GB
    SilverRs. 849100Mbps400GB200GB
    GoldRs. 1,299250Mbps750GB500GB
    DiamondRs. 2,499500Mbps1500GB1250GB
    PlatinumRs. 3,3991Gbps2500GB2500GB
    TitaniumRs. 8,4991Gbps5000GB5000GB

    Intro To Jio Fiber
     

    In one of the fine prints, the company mentions that the additional data available for the Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Diamond plans will only available for the first six months. The company calls these additional data packs as introductory benefits.

    Bronze Plan

    Bronze Plan

    For the first six months, the Bronze plan users will get 150GB internet. After that, the high-speed data limit will be reduced to 100GB.

    Silver Plan

    Silver Plan

    The Silver plan subscribers can enjoy 400GB high-speed data at 100Mbps, from the seventh month the data limit will be reduced to 200GB.

    Gold Plan

    Gold Plan

    The Gold plan offers 750GB data at a speed of 250Mbps for the first six months, later on, the data will be limited to 500GB.

    Diamond Plan
     

    Diamond Plan

    The Diamond plan users can take advantage of 1500GB of data for the first six months with 500Mbps download speed. Later, the data will be limited to 1250GB.

    Platinum Plan

    Platinum Plan

    The Platinum plan subscribers will continue to get 2500GB of data with 1Gbps download speed even after the first six months.

    Titanium Plan

    Titanium Plan

    The Titanium plan subscribers will receive 1Gbps high-speed data up to 5000GB even after the completion of introductory benefits.

    Our Opinion On The Jio Fiber Plan

    Our Opinion On The Jio Fiber Plan

    A few years ago, when the Jio 4G network was launched, the company offered a lot of additional perks and the same can be seen with the Jio Fiber introductory plans as well. Charging almost Rs. 700 for 100GB data seems a bit expensive, and those who subscribe the Bronze, Silver, or the Gold plans will definitely feel the heat after the first six months. The company might reveal newer data plans after the first six months. However, as of now, there is no information on the same.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: jio reliance news internet

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue