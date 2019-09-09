Jio Fiber Additional Data Will Only Be Available For Six Months

In one of the fine prints, the company mentions that the additional data available for the Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Diamond plans will only available for the first six months. The company calls these additional data packs as introductory benefits.

Bronze Plan

For the first six months, the Bronze plan users will get 150GB internet. After that, the high-speed data limit will be reduced to 100GB.

Silver Plan

The Silver plan subscribers can enjoy 400GB high-speed data at 100Mbps, from the seventh month the data limit will be reduced to 200GB.

Gold Plan

The Gold plan offers 750GB data at a speed of 250Mbps for the first six months, later on, the data will be limited to 500GB.

Diamond Plan

The Diamond plan users can take advantage of 1500GB of data for the first six months with 500Mbps download speed. Later, the data will be limited to 1250GB.

Platinum Plan

The Platinum plan subscribers will continue to get 2500GB of data with 1Gbps download speed even after the first six months.

Titanium Plan

The Titanium plan subscribers will receive 1Gbps high-speed data up to 5000GB even after the completion of introductory benefits.

Our Opinion On The Jio Fiber Plan

A few years ago, when the Jio 4G network was launched, the company offered a lot of additional perks and the same can be seen with the Jio Fiber introductory plans as well. Charging almost Rs. 700 for 100GB data seems a bit expensive, and those who subscribe the Bronze, Silver, or the Gold plans will definitely feel the heat after the first six months. The company might reveal newer data plans after the first six months. However, as of now, there is no information on the same.