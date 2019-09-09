Just In
Don't Miss
- Movies Is Jasmin Bhasin Replacing Hina Khan As Komolika In Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2?
- Lifestyle 7 Types Of Relationships You Should Know About So That You Can Pick The Best One For Yourself!
- News Going slow on Hafiz Saeed, looking up to Azhar, Pak is only worsening its case at FATF
- Finance SBI Lowers MCLR Across All Tenures, Fixed Deposit Interest Rates Revised
- Sports US Open 2019: Medvedev had to leave 'heart out there' for Flushing Meadows crowd
- Automobiles Kia Seltos GTX+ Automatic Launched In India: Priced At Rs 16.99 Lakh
- Education SSC CHSL Result 2019 Tier 1 To Be Declared On September 11
- Travel Cycling for beginners: The basics any beginner cyclists should know
Jio Fiber Additional Data Will Only Be Available For Six Months
Reliance unveiled its Jio Fiber broadband plans on September 5th, 2019. The base plan (Bronze) starts at Rs. 699 and offers a total of 150GB data at 100Mbps speed. Similarly, the most expensive plan (Titanium) costs Rs. 8,499 and offers 5000GB data at 1000Mbps. These are the FUP speeds and after the consumption of this amount, the data speed will be capped at 1Mbps.
|Plan Name
|Price
|Data Speed
|Data Limit For The First Six Months
|Data Limit After Six Months
|Bronze
|Rs. 699
|100Mbps
|150GB
|100GB
|Silver
|Rs. 849
|100Mbps
|400GB
|200GB
|Gold
|Rs. 1,299
|250Mbps
|750GB
|500GB
|Diamond
|Rs. 2,499
|500Mbps
|1500GB
|1250GB
|Platinum
|Rs. 3,399
|1Gbps
|2500GB
|2500GB
|Titanium
|Rs. 8,499
|1Gbps
|5000GB
|5000GB
In one of the fine prints, the company mentions that the additional data available for the Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Diamond plans will only available for the first six months. The company calls these additional data packs as introductory benefits.
Bronze Plan
For the first six months, the Bronze plan users will get 150GB internet. After that, the high-speed data limit will be reduced to 100GB.
Silver Plan
The Silver plan subscribers can enjoy 400GB high-speed data at 100Mbps, from the seventh month the data limit will be reduced to 200GB.
Gold Plan
The Gold plan offers 750GB data at a speed of 250Mbps for the first six months, later on, the data will be limited to 500GB.
Diamond Plan
The Diamond plan users can take advantage of 1500GB of data for the first six months with 500Mbps download speed. Later, the data will be limited to 1250GB.
Platinum Plan
The Platinum plan subscribers will continue to get 2500GB of data with 1Gbps download speed even after the first six months.
Titanium Plan
The Titanium plan subscribers will receive 1Gbps high-speed data up to 5000GB even after the completion of introductory benefits.
Our Opinion On The Jio Fiber Plan
A few years ago, when the Jio 4G network was launched, the company offered a lot of additional perks and the same can be seen with the Jio Fiber introductory plans as well. Charging almost Rs. 700 for 100GB data seems a bit expensive, and those who subscribe the Bronze, Silver, or the Gold plans will definitely feel the heat after the first six months. The company might reveal newer data plans after the first six months. However, as of now, there is no information on the same.
-
29,990
-
36,990
-
79,999
-
27,999
-
39,990
-
48,999
-
71,990
-
49,999
-
49,000
-
84,000
-
17,990
-
13,899
-
16,999
-
32,999
-
12,988
-
9,999
-
13,990
-
5,999
-
19,990
-
11,070
-
7,070
-
8,655
-
1,435
-
11,080
-
52,990
-
15,790
-
61,990
-
21,790
-
15,000
-
30,190