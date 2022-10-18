NASA’s Simulation Shows How Moon Was Born In Hours Features oi -Vishal Kawadkar

The version of the Earth we live on is very different from the one that existed billions of years ago. Interestingly, our planet was hit by a Mars-sized object called Theia and the debris formed in the collision gave birth to the Moon. Ever since the Moon has been orbiting the Earth. According to NASA’s high-resolution simulation, the Moon might have formed within hours of the collision, and not in several years.

Several theories in the past have claimed that our natural satellite was formed from the debris of this collision, mostly from the debris intermingling in orbit for months or even years.

NASA’s Simulation Sheds Light On Moon Formation

While these theories explain the mass and orbit of the Moon, they fail to explain the similarities between Earth’s and the Moon’s rock composition. However, NASA’s latest supercomputer simulation with help from Durham University has shed light on new possibilities that could offer a better understanding of the Moon’s formation.

The hypothesis of the new theory suggests the Moon formed immediately after the collision. The simulation shows a detailed process of the formation at the highest resolution.

The simulation shows how the impact debris formed two bodies -- the larger body’s gravity forces the smaller body to get launched into a stable orbit. The smaller body then becomes our planet’s natural satellite, the Moon. The study could unravel many of the Moon’s mysteries.

Understanding Moon’s Billion-Year History

The study, published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, theorizes that more material from our planet has contributed to the formation of the Moon, which explains the similarities in their rock compositions. This also suggests the lunar surface’s interior isn’t completely molten. These findings can further explain why the Moon has a tilted orbit and a thin crust.

Besides, the ultra-high-resolution simulations show details that will enable astronomers to observe phenomena that weren’t studied previously. While such simulations might corroborate with theories, to confirm them NASA will have to analyze actual lunar samples that will be brought to Earth in future missions.

These samples will not only allow scientists to understand the billion-year history of the Moon but also provide insights into Earth’s evolution. “The more we learn about how the Moon came to be, the more we discover about the evolution of our own Earth,” said co-author Vincent Eke, a researcher at Durham University.

