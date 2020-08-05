ENGLISH

    What is Netflix Party? How To Use It and Watch Movies With Your Friends

    By
    |

    As the whole world came to a standstill earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, people started working from home to maintain social distancing. Eventually, there was a huge surge in the number of people watching movies and TVs unlike never before. For those who miss out on group gatherings and activities, Netflix introduced a free Chrome extension called Netflix Party.

    What is Netflix Party? How To Use It and Watch Movies With Friends

     

    What Is Netflix Party?

    Netflix Party is a Chrome extension, which lets you chat and watch the streaming service with your friends at the same time. You just have to log in to your Netflix account and share a viewing link to your friends who are online. Once the chosen show plays, everyone will be able to watch it and a chatroom pops up at the right.

    How To Use Netflix Party

    To use Netflix Party Chrome extension, you need to follow the below-mentioned steps.

    • Firstly, you need to install the Netflix Party extension from netflixparty.com. It will redirect you to the Chrome Web Store where you need to click on Add to Chrome to install Netflix Party.
    • Next, you need to open a new tab and login in your Netflix account and choosing the title you want to watch with your friends.
    • Create your party by clicking on the red NP icon located beside the address bar.
    • Now, click on the Start Party option to get started and share the party URL to people you want to party with.

    How To Join Netflix Party

    To join a Netflix Party, you need to just click on the party URL, which redirects you to the website. Then, you need to click on the NP button that will let you join the party automatically. You can choose one person to control the playback. What's interesting is that Netflix Party lets over 1,000,000 join the same and let friends enjoy long-distance movie nights.

    Wednesday, August 5, 2020, 11:46 [IST]
