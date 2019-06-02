Six Ways To Restore Tabs On Google Chrome That Every Internet User Should Know

Chrome History

Press ‘Ctrl+H' when your Chrome browser is open to bring up the History menu. Click on it to reveal a side menu which contains Recently Closed Tabs. If your Chrome browser crashed accidentally and you have to restore your session, you can use this option. For MAC, use the combination ‘CMD+Y.'

Keyboard shortcuts

Another option is to use keys to bring up closed tabs. Keyboard shortcuts on windows are CTRL+SHIFT+T. Keep in mind that this won't do any good if you've restarted your system already. For MAC users, follow this key combination - CMD+SHIFT+T. An alternative is to right-click on the tab to find the same option.

Chrome Extension

Here's where Chrome Store comes in handy. Lock It is a Chrome extension that does what it's named after. It locks the webpage that's currently open and gives you a warning when you attempt to close it. If you face frequent shutdowns or crashes, this would be of use.

TabCloud

Hands down one of the best extensions out there. TabCloud saves all your online sessions over the cloud. This is especially handy if you want to continue the same session elsewhere, on any other system which uses Chrome. The sessions can be restored across devices.

History

Another obvious way would be to visit the History section and manually search for the webpage you were looking for. But this isn't quick and depending on your session, you would probably have to sift through some pages and dates before reaching your page. But remember, this doesn't restore your session, just a single page.

Permanent fix

Chrome offers an option to start where you stopped. Just visit settings or use this - chrome://settings. You'll see an option called ‘Continue where you left off.' This option restores your last session, but what it doesn't do is open the individual tabs you might need.

If it's your web browser that's crashing and causing your online browsing to be a painful experience, you will have to either update it or reinstall it.