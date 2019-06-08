These 10 Factors Might Slow Down Your WiFi Speed Features lekhaka-Vishnu sasidharan

The surge in the number of activities that you can engage in and the increased dependence by business and personal activities on the internet has made the source evolve from cables and dial-up to the system that we now know and love called Wi-Fi. A variety of factors come into play when the speed of the WiFi starts getting a little twitchy.

There is more than just the position and number of devices connected to the router that affects the quality of the high-speed internet connection that you depend on. The factors that influence the speed of the WiFi have been listed below.

DNS server is slow of your ISP

Most users tend to use the DNS server provided by the ISP. Sometimes this might be too slow or unreliable, as a result, the internet connection might get slower as well. In this case, the best thing to do is to change the default DNS provided by your ISP with a reliable one.

Make sure you are connected to the best network

Most modern consoles, routers, computers, and smartphone devices come with two networks the 2.4GHz network and the 5GHz network. The 2.4GHz network has higher coverage but lower speeds whereas the 5GHz network have higher speeds and lower coverage. The lower coverage is balanced by the fact that the network has less interference.

Your ISP might be throttling you

ISPs might intentionally throttle you if they detect heavy usage or file-sharing applications. If you have a good idea about what your internet speed, checking it regularly is a good way to keep track of it.

Slow connection and too many users

2.4GHz networks get saturated very quickly and even with just a few devices connected to it, they start slowing down speeds. This can be resolved by connecting different devices to different networks.

Heavily congested channels

If your channel is heavily congested, what you should do is take a look at what devices are connected and change them manually through the router options.

Corrupt devices

If a device has a software problem that makes it occupy more channels automatically, then it is necessary to determine the connection of the device through the router options.

Old cables

There are a lot of jumps in network technology that has happened over the years and you can stay on top of it by upgrading the cables frequently.

Restart the router

The reason all IT experts say it when we call them is that sometimes just turning your router off and turning it back on actually does fix internet issues you might be facing.

Placement of the router

Placing the router in an area where it won’t be congested and will reach more points.

Wi-Fi extenders

Getting any old WiFi extender might not do much to improve your connectivity if you fail to pay attention to certain factors:

If it is a cheap extender and the router is old, there will be interference and the speed of the connection will decrease rapidly.

If the extender has a speed below which the maximum that the router can offer, you will not be able to take advantage of the bandwidth fully.