Jio GigaFiber: Difference Between Rs. 2,500 and Rs. 4,500 Router

Though we are still waiting for the official rollout of the Jio GigaFiber, the service is currently available on most of the tier-one cities, where, a user has to shell out a refundable security deposit of Rs. 2,500 or Rs. 4,500 to get a connection with free internet for the next three months.

What's The Difference Between The Two Plans?

The money that Jio is collecting at the time of installation is for the router. For Rs. 4,500, the company is offering a dual-band router with support for 2.4GHz and 5.0GHz Wi-Fi network, whereas, for Rs. 2,500, the company is providing a basic router with support for the 2.4GHz network.

For both plans (until the official rollout) the company is offering free 100GB data with 100Mbps download speed. Additionally, the company also offers data vouchers, which can be redeemed after the completion of allocated data.

What's The Difference Between 2.4GHz and 5.0GHz Wi-Fi Network?

There are a total of 3 different Wi-Fi standards as of now, 2.4GHz, 5.0GHz, and 6.0GHz. A 5.0GHz Wi-Fi band offers better download and upload speeds compared to the 2.4GHz network. However, the 2.4GHz network does have an advantage over the 5.0GHz, as it offers better coverage.

Theoretically, the maximum download speed on a 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network is around 600 Mbps, whereas, the 5.0GHz Wi-Fi network can offer up to 6,933 Mbps. With a 2.4Ghz router, one can never enjoy Gigabit internet speeds.

Which One Should You Opt?

As Wi-Fi networks are generally used indoors, it is best to say that network range issue on the 5.0GHz should not be a deal-breaker, unless you live in a multi-story building with just a single router.

Going with a 5.0GHz Wi-Fi router makes sense, as it offers better download and upload speeds, and this really helps when there are more than 3 devices connected to the same router for HD video streaming or downloading.

Our Opinion On Jio GigaFiber

Though we are yet to know about the prices for the actual plans, the company is likely to go aggressive, similar to the Jio 4G network. The company might finally launch the Jio GigaFiber at AGM 2019, and we are excited to see the new devices and products that the company has to offer.

