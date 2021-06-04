Airtel Introduces High-Speed Wi-Fi Router That Connects With 60 Devices News oi-Priyanka Dua

Airtel is expanding its broadband services in the country. Besides, the company has started offering free routers to its new users. The company is providing free routers with plans. However, the company has introduced a new router, which allows them to connect up to 60 devices with a Wi-Fi network.

The newly launched routers can connect 60 devices and can offer speed up to 1 Gbps. Notably, the company offers routers with all plans, but the device, which comes with a 1 Gbps plan is specially designed with multi-gigabit peak connectivity bandwidth.

In addition, the company said that this router is sourced from Desan, which is a Wi-Fi router manufacturer. The company said that the newly launched router can support smart home appliances, wearable devices, multi-room speakers, gaming consoles, ancillary accessories, smartphones, televisions, and tablets.

Airtel Xstream Fibre Plans: Details

Airtel Xstream Fibre ships five plans in the country. The plans are priced at Rs. 499, Rs. 799, Rs. 999, Rs. 1,499, and Rs. 3,999 respectively. The Rs. 499 ships unlimited calling, internet, 40 Mbps speed, Xstream DTH box with one month HD pack, Airtel Xstream, Wynk Music, and courses from Shaw Academy.

The second plan of Rs. 799 ships unlimited data, calling, 100 Mbps speed, Airtel Xstream, Wynk Music, and courses from Shaw Academy. Then, there is a pack of Rs. 999, where users get unlimited data, internet, 200 Mbps speed, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Airtel Xstream benefit, and subscription to Wynk Music.

The Rs. 1,499 provides 300 Mbps speed, unlimited calling, 3300GB of data, Airtel Thanks benefit, access to Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Airtel Xstream, and Wynk Music access. It includes an Xstream box along with a one-month pack.

The Rs. 3,999 ships 1 Gbps speed, 3300GB of data per month, unlimited local, STD calling. This plan is known as the VIP pack and the rest of the benefits are the same.

Working from home, online learning, and the use of OTT applications have increased the demand for the internet, which is why telcos are upgrading the network in those circles, where demand is high, especially in metros.

This router seems good to connect multiple devices with the Wi-Fi network. In addition, users are allowed to stream content and videos on multiple devices, which again seems beneficial for users. However, we believe that this is just Airtel's strategy to attract users towards its high-end internet plans.

