Aloha could be the next voice of Facebook: AI voice assistant from social media giant?

Google has Google Assistant, Amazon has Alexa, Apple has Siri, and lastly, Samsung has Bixby. These are the latest voice assistants from top tech companies around the globe. And now, according to a leaked app code on Facebook, the company which owns Instagram and WhatsApp is also working on an all-new voice assistant or virtual assistant named Aloha.

According to a developer and a tipster Kane Machun Wang, Face is indeed working on a new voice-assistant based on speech recognition technology. According to the tipster, the company might also launch a smart speaker similar to the Google Home or the Apple HomePod or the Amazon Echo.

Aloha, a virtual assistant?

The code also suggests that the Aloha can work with external Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, which again re-affirms that the company might soon launch a smart speaker powered by Aloha. The tipster was also able to find a logo of Aloha, which looks similar to the graphical volcano image.

The code found on the beta build of Facebook and Facebook messenger comes with the name "Aloha Voice Testing". This feature is expected to covert a text message into a voice message or a voice message into a text message.

The leaked videos of the Facebook's Aloha does offer a brief insight into the features that Aloha can offer. The company is likely to integrate Aloha into Facebook and Facebook Messenger and the company might also use the same on Instagram and WhatsApp to make it a universal voice assistant.

Conclusion

There are several patents filed from Facebook, which hints towards different models of smart speakers. Just like Amazon and Google, Facebook is likely to launch more than one smart speaker at different price points with different features and specifications to cater audience with different requirements.

However, Facebook's spokesperson Ha Thai has commented that the company tests new features all the time and he has nothing to share any info regarding the Aloha. It looks like the company is indeed working on a voice assistant and we might soon see a Facebook smart speaker. However, the company might launch the same with a different name and might not call it as Aloha at all.

