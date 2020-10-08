Just In
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2020: Sale Dates And Details
Amazon and Flipkart have been ruling the e-commerce space for years now. As the leading online retailers, both platforms have some of the most exciting offers and discounts, and even new gadget launches. The upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival 2020 and Flipkart Big Billion Days will once again bring the retailers head-to-head.
The Amazon Great Indian Festival is a one-stop destination for a lot of goods, including gadgets. Further, the platform is urging customers to support local and small businesses via the Amazon platform. If you're looking for more details about the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2020, here is everything you need to know.
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2020: Sale Date
The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2020 will bring in many offers on many gadgets. The sale will begin on October 17 and a day early - October 16 for Amazon Prime members. To make this year more interesting, the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2020 will go on for a month as part of a celebratory festival.
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2020: Sale Details
The upcoming festive season will offer a wide range of price cuts on several commodities, including gadgets. Plus, several new gadgets will also debut and begin shipping during the sale. For instance, the Honor Watch ES will begin its sale on October 16 - syncing with the date of the Great Indian Festival. Laptops, smartwatches, headphones, cameras, and other gadgets are also available at a price drop sale.
Coming to smartphones, the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2020 will give you a massive price cut on several smartphones. The teaser poster suggests India's bestselling smartphones will be available starting from Rs. 4,999. Interested buyers can even exchange their old phone and save up to Rs. 13,500. No cost EMI offers is another added benefit.
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2020: Offers, Discounts, More
Amazon has generally provided additional discounts for Prime members. Plus, Amazon Pay users also get an additional discount at the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2020. Plus, HDFC credit, debit, and EMI users get a 10 percent instant discount as well. All in all, the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2020 will kickstart a new festival offer from October 17 (October 16 for Prime members) giving buyers a chance to purchase gadgets at a lower price.
