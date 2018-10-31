Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale ‘Wave 3’ starts November 2: All discounts and offers you can get

This festive season, we have been coming across several offers and discounts online. The online retailers are coming up with festive sales showering buyers with enticing discounts and deals. Given that we are just days ahead of Diwali, Amazon has announced that it will host wave 3 of its Great Indian Festival Sale from November 2 to November 5. This announcement came after Flipkart's Diwali sale and the Amazon Digital Day sale.

During the 4-day sale, the retailer will offer numerous deals on a slew of products ranging from smartphones, TVs, appliances, home décor, kitchen products, consumables, fashion and consumer electronics. Amazon will also provide free delivery on the first order for the new consumers.

Partner offers

In addition to the discounts and offers provided by Amazon, there will be a slew of partner offers as well. Amazon will offer 10% instant cashback on purchases made using HDFC credit and debit cards and EMI. There is also up to 10% cashback of the total value on the online payments. Buyers can also avail no cost EMI payment options using Bajaj Finserv EMI and major credit cards. Also, there will be special exchange benefits too.

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale discounts

During the Amazon's wave 3 of the Great Indian Festival sale, buyers can grab the newly launched OnePlus 6T as it will be available on open sale. Also, there will be top deals on the third generation Echo devices and the Fire TV Stick. There will be a maximum of 50% discount on the devices that have Alexa inbuilt including headphones and speakers. The Kindle ebooks will be priced starting Rs. 19 and the annual subscription of Kindle Unlimited can be bought for Rs. 1,488 as there will be a discount of Rs. 900.

Also, the Xiaomi Redmi 6A will be available on flash sale everyday of the sale at 12 PM. And, it will be available at the lowest price ever. The Mi TV 49 inches variant will be available on flash sale at 11 AM during all the days of sale. Buyers can get 50% to 80% discount on fashion products and an additional 15% cashback on the same. There will be home and kitchen products available at up to 80% off. Buyers interested in purchasing laptops can get up to Rs. 25,000 discount.

Other benefits for buyers

Both new and existing Amazon customers who shop for Rs. 500 or more on the first day of the sale will get a free movie, a free meal and a recharge. All the eligible customers will get 100% cashback coupons on Swiggy, BookMyShow and mobile recharges on Amazon. The buyers will also get Rs. 2000 cashback on select Amazon Pay partner merchants like Redbus, Faasos, EaseMyTrip and Netmeds. The catch is to shop on Amazon and pay via any online payment option.