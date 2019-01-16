Amazon Pay Cash Load offer: Here’s how you can get up to Rs. 1,000 cashback

Back in 2018, Amazon added a new feature called 'cash load' in Amazon Pay. This feature let you pay for the orders that they place on the online retailer and its merchant partners by just adding money to the wallet. Now, the company has announced two new offers letting you earn up to cashback of up to Rs. 1,000 via the cash load feature.

Both the Amazon Pay offers are live now and will let you get up to Rs. 1,000 cashback. Firstly, if you load your Pay wallet for Rs. 5,000 or more, you will get Rs. 1,000 cashback. In the second offer, you will earn Rs. 50 cashback on loading your wallet for Rs. 100. Notably, you will have to choose cash on delivery payment while you purchase products to avail the offer.

These cash load offers are active for all the Amazon users and will be valid until January 31, 2019. The condition to avail the cashback is that you will have to pay after adding the amount to your Amazon Pay wallet at your doorstep. So, for this, you need to choose cash on delivery while placing the order. Notably, you can avail this offer only once.

How to earn cashback from Amazon Pay cash load offer

To avail this cashback, you should choose for cash on delivery option as you place an order on Amazon India. Do make sure that you add the amount to be paid to your Amazon Pay wallet at the time of delivery to ensure that you get the cashback. On the other hand, you can also top up your wallet with Rs. 5,000 or more to get the maximum cashback amount of Rs. 1,000.

You will get the cashback in the form of an Amazon gift card. This will be added to your account in seven days of adding the amount to your wallet. Once you pay for an order from the wallet, the rest of the amount can be used for future purchases, ticket booking, bill payments, mobile recharge and renewal of your Prime membership among others.