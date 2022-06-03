Exclusive: What Makes Amazon Pay Easy And Safe Payment Platform News oi-Vivek

Amazon Pay is one of the major online payment platforms in India. With Amazon Pay, users can make payments within Amazon and can also pay for other online merchants like Netflix and Swiggy.

We recently got a chance to interact with Nirav Kamdar, Director and Chief Technology Officer, Amazon Pay to understand the technology behind Amazon Pay and the technologies that make Amazon Pay a safe payment platform.

When asked about the upcoming features of Amazon Pay, Nirav said that the company has been working on enabling internet-free UPI payments. Similarly, the company is also working on improving voice payments, and the company is also working to improve the whole online payment ecosystem in India.

Amazon Pay also uses technologies like AI, ML, voice detection, and biometric technologies to make Amazon Pay a secure payment platform. They use AI and ML to offer various credit-related products by understanding the "credit-worthiness" of a customer to offer services like buy now pay later solutions.

Amazon Pay is also working with various UPI players by helping them migrate from legacy architecture to cloud-based solutions which are more resilient and much more secure. Similarly, Amazon also allows users to make payments by talking to Alexa for the registered Amazon Pay customer by just using voice commands.

To make these Alexa-powered voice payments more secure, users can also set a pin, which adds another layer of security. When asked about what makes Amazon Pay a secure platform, Nirav said that Amazon Pay is not just secure but it is also an easy-to-use payment platform.

To protect customer data and detect attacks Amazon Pay uses an abuse detection system. Amazon Pay will analyze transaction activity using 3000 different variables to detect fraud or abuse detection and to find out the risk associated with a transaction. If the risk is too high, then Amazon Pay will take actions like asking for an OTP, a transaction will be flagged to be checked by an offline team, or even reversing a transaction if the risk is too high.

Amazon Pay also makes customer education programs to educate and empower customers. Check out the full Gizbot x Amazon Pay interaction to learn more about Amazon Pay and how is it different from the rest of the solutions from the market directly from the CTO of Amazon Pay.

