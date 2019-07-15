Amazon Prime Day 2019 India: Ten Must Buy Things On Prime Day 2019

Apple iPhone XR For Rs. 49,999

The Apple iPhone XR is now available for Rs. 49,999 for the base variant with 64 GB internal storage. This is an all-time low price for the iPhone XR and is also the most affordable iPhone with Face ID and full-screen display design. If you were waiting for the right time, it looks like the right time to buy the iPhone XR is here.

Cadbury Oreo Assorted Biscuits Gift Pack with Music Box

If you are an oreo aficionado, then, Amazon is offering a limited edition Cadbury Oreo Assorted Biscuits Gift Pack with Music Box in India for Rs. 539. In the Cadbury Oreo Assorted Biscuits Gift Pack with Music Box, you get a music box with Oreo biscuits packs of various flavors. Grab one before it goes out of stock.

Maggi Fusian

Maggi Fusian is a special Maggi box, where, the company is introducing three new Asian Maggi flavors in India. The Maggi Fusian box retails in India for Rs. 199 and comes with a total of 3 different Maggi flavors. You can also buy an individual pack of Maggi Fusian for Rs. 20.

Amazon Fire TV Stick

The Amazon Fire TV Stick is now available for Rs. 2,799, and using the Amazon Fire TV Stick one can covert a normal television into a smart television. The Amazon Fire TV Stick can be used with any television with an HDMI port, and the Fire TV Stick now supports YouTube app as well.

Amazon Echo Show 5

The newly launched Amazon Echo Show 5 is now available for Rs. 5,399, which was recently launched in India for Rs. 8,999. The Amazon Echo Show 5 combines the goodness of a speaker with a touch screen display, which can be used to watch shows on Amazon Prime Videos.

Echo Dot (Black) And Fire TV Stick Bundle With Syska 9W Smart Color Bulb

If you looking for gadgets to covert your home into a smart house, then the Echo Dot (Black) and Fire TV Stick Bundle with Syska 9W smart color bulb comb available for Rs. 4,999, which coverts your standard television into a smart tv, an Alexa powered speaker and a smart bulb that you can control using the Alexa speaker.

OnePlus 6T

For a limited time, the OnePlus 6T with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is now available for Rs. 26,999, which makes it a great smartphone. The OnePlus 6T is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and is also the first phone from OnePlus with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Samsung Galaxy M20

The Samsung Galaxy M20, powered by the Exynos 7904 SoC with 5000 mAh battery is now available for Rs. 9,990, which makes it the best budget smartphone from Samsung with amazing battery life and an Infinity U display.

Mi Super Bass Wireless Headphones (Black and Gold)

The newly launched Mi Super Bass Wireless Headphones (Black and Gold) are now available on Amazon for Rs. 1,799, which offers 20 hours of battery life on a single charge, and the headphones can play up to 300 songs on a single charge.

Mi LED TV 4C PRO 80 cm (32) HD Ready Android TV (Black)

Mi LED TV 4C PRO 80 cm (32) HD Ready Android TV (Black) is now available for Rs. 12,499, which is a great smart television from Xiaomi India with Android TV OS software.