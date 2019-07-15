ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Amazon Prime Day 2019 India: Ten Must Buy Things On Prime Day 2019

    By
    |

    Amazon Prime Day 2019 is here, where, Amazon, the e-commerce giant is offering a lot of deals on a wide range of products. The range of products includes smartphones, groceries, and a lot more. Here are the top ten deals on Amazon Prime Day 2019 that every Prime user should get.

    Amazon Prime Day 2019 India: Ten Must Buy Things On Prime Day 2019

     

    Do note that, these deals are only available for Amazon Prime members. If you are not a member, then you can become prime member for free by clicking on Try Prime for 30 days.

    Apple iPhone XR For Rs. 49,999

    The Apple iPhone XR is now available for Rs. 49,999 for the base variant with 64 GB internal storage. This is an all-time low price for the iPhone XR and is also the most affordable iPhone with Face ID and full-screen display design. If you were waiting for the right time, it looks like the right time to buy the iPhone XR is here.

    Cadbury Oreo Assorted Biscuits Gift Pack with Music Box

    If you are an oreo aficionado, then, Amazon is offering a limited edition Cadbury Oreo Assorted Biscuits Gift Pack with Music Box in India for Rs. 539. In the Cadbury Oreo Assorted Biscuits Gift Pack with Music Box, you get a music box with Oreo biscuits packs of various flavors. Grab one before it goes out of stock.

    Maggi Fusian
     

    Maggi Fusian

    Maggi Fusian is a special Maggi box, where, the company is introducing three new Asian Maggi flavors in India. The Maggi Fusian box retails in India for Rs. 199 and comes with a total of 3 different Maggi flavors. You can also buy an individual pack of Maggi Fusian for Rs. 20.

    Amazon Fire TV Stick

    The Amazon Fire TV Stick is now available for Rs. 2,799, and using the Amazon Fire TV Stick one can covert a normal television into a smart television. The Amazon Fire TV Stick can be used with any television with an HDMI port, and the Fire TV Stick now supports YouTube app as well.

    Amazon Echo Show 5

    The newly launched Amazon Echo Show 5 is now available for Rs. 5,399, which was recently launched in India for Rs. 8,999. The Amazon Echo Show 5 combines the goodness of a speaker with a touch screen display, which can be used to watch shows on Amazon Prime Videos.

    Echo Dot (Black) And Fire TV Stick Bundle With Syska 9W Smart Color Bulb

    If you looking for gadgets to covert your home into a smart house, then the Echo Dot (Black) and Fire TV Stick Bundle with Syska 9W smart color bulb comb available for Rs. 4,999, which coverts your standard television into a smart tv, an Alexa powered speaker and a smart bulb that you can control using the Alexa speaker.

    OnePlus 6T

    For a limited time, the OnePlus 6T with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is now available for Rs. 26,999, which makes it a great smartphone. The OnePlus 6T is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and is also the first phone from OnePlus with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

    Samsung Galaxy M20

    The Samsung Galaxy M20, powered by the Exynos 7904 SoC with 5000 mAh battery is now available for Rs. 9,990, which makes it the best budget smartphone from Samsung with amazing battery life and an Infinity U display.

    Mi Super Bass Wireless Headphones (Black and Gold)

    The newly launched Mi Super Bass Wireless Headphones (Black and Gold) are now available on Amazon for Rs. 1,799, which offers 20 hours of battery life on a single charge, and the headphones can play up to 300 songs on a single charge.

    Mi LED TV 4C PRO 80 cm (32) HD Ready Android TV (Black)

    Mi LED TV 4C PRO 80 cm (32) HD Ready Android TV (Black) is now available for Rs. 12,499, which is a great smart television from Xiaomi India with Android TV OS software.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: amazon prime day amazon news offers
    Close

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue