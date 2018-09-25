Amazon Prime Reading now available: Must read books on Prime Reading

How to access Prime Reading in India?

Go to Amazon.in on your PC or access Amazon app on your smartphone. Click on the top banner (Prime Reading), and select the books that you are interested in reading. Go to Kindle app or Amazon Kindle device to access your books for free of cost.

Prime Reading cost in India?

Prime Reading is a complimentary service for the Amazon Prime customers. If you are already an Amazon Prime customer, then the Prime Reading is available for free of cost.

As of now, there are only excellent option books and novels, which will get better over the time. Amazon is currently offering titles from literature, fiction, non-fiction, romance, comedy, and Indian language e-books for free of cost.

Recommended list on Amazon Prime Reading

Harry Potter and the philosopher's stone

The immortals of mehula

Operating deep strike

The big switch

The frogs

Pale queen rising

The secret of stones

Speed reading

Trekking in the Nepal Himalaya

Avengers vs Thanos

Captain Marvel

If you like reading books and novels, then getting Amazon Prime membership will save you a lot of money, as Amazon is offering the most trending books, comics, and novels for free of cost for every Amazon Prime customers.

Amazon Prime customers are also eligible to access Amazon Prime Music and Amazon Prime Videos for free of cost. Additionally, Amazon Prime customers can get free two-day delivery, no minimum order chargers, Amazon Prime day benefits, early deals and lot more.