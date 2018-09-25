Amazon Prime Reading now available: Must read books on Prime Reading

Related Articles
- Xiaomi Mi Band 3 will launch on the 27th Sept as Amazon exclusive: Likely to cost Rs 1,999
-
- List of new Alexa Skills and features announced by Amazon
- AmazonBasics Microwave (smart) officially launched for Rs 4300: Alexa make my popcorn
- Amazon announced new Echo Dot, Echo Plus and Echo Sub Subwoofer in India
- Amazon Fire HD 10 now available for $110 for Prime members for a limited period
- Innelo 1 now available on Amazon for Rs 7,499: Affordable notch-display smartphone
Amazon Prime Reading service is now available in India. With this service, Amazon Prime customers can read excellent books and novels for free of cost on Amazon Kindle and Kindle app for Android and iOS devices.
How to access Prime Reading in India?
Go to Amazon.in on your PC or access Amazon app on your smartphone. Click on the top banner (Prime Reading), and select the books that you are interested in reading. Go to Kindle app or Amazon Kindle device to access your books for free of cost.
Prime Reading cost in India?
Prime Reading is a complimentary service for the Amazon Prime customers. If you are already an Amazon Prime customer, then the Prime Reading is available for free of cost.
As of now, there are only excellent option books and novels, which will get better over the time. Amazon is currently offering titles from literature, fiction, non-fiction, romance, comedy, and Indian language e-books for free of cost.
Recommended list on Amazon Prime Reading
- Harry Potter and the philosopher's stone
- The immortals of mehula
- Operating deep strike
- The big switch
- The frogs
- Pale queen rising
- The secret of stones
- Speed reading
- Trekking in the Nepal Himalaya
- Avengers vs Thanos
- Captain Marvel
If you like reading books and novels, then getting Amazon Prime membership will save you a lot of money, as Amazon is offering the most trending books, comics, and novels for free of cost for every Amazon Prime customers.
Amazon Prime customers are also eligible to access Amazon Prime Music and Amazon Prime Videos for free of cost. Additionally, Amazon Prime customers can get free two-day delivery, no minimum order chargers, Amazon Prime day benefits, early deals and lot more.
Access Amazon Prime Reading here.