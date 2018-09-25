ENGLISH

Amazon Prime Reading now available: Must read books on Prime Reading

Amazon Prime membership costs Rs 999 in India

By

    Amazon Prime Reading service is now available in India. With this service, Amazon Prime customers can read excellent books and novels for free of cost on Amazon Kindle and Kindle app for Android and iOS devices.

    How to access Prime Reading in India?

    Go to Amazon.in on your PC or access Amazon app on your smartphone. Click on the top banner (Prime Reading), and select the books that you are interested in reading. Go to Kindle app or Amazon Kindle device to access your books for free of cost.

    Prime Reading cost in India?

    Prime Reading is a complimentary service for the Amazon Prime customers. If you are already an Amazon Prime customer, then the Prime Reading is available for free of cost.

    As of now, there are only excellent option books and novels, which will get better over the time. Amazon is currently offering titles from literature, fiction, non-fiction, romance, comedy, and Indian language e-books for free of cost.

    Recommended list on Amazon Prime Reading

     

    • Harry Potter and the philosopher's stone
    • The immortals of mehula
    • Operating deep strike
    • The big switch
    • The frogs
    • Pale queen rising
    • The secret of stones
    • Speed reading
    • Trekking in the Nepal Himalaya
    • Avengers vs Thanos
    • Captain Marvel

     

    If you like reading books and novels, then getting Amazon Prime membership will save you a lot of money, as Amazon is offering the most trending books, comics, and novels for free of cost for every Amazon Prime customers.

    Amazon Prime customers are also eligible to access Amazon Prime Music and Amazon Prime Videos for free of cost. Additionally, Amazon Prime customers can get free two-day delivery, no minimum order chargers, Amazon Prime day benefits, early deals and lot more.

    Access Amazon Prime Reading here.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 25, 2018, 10:16 [IST]
